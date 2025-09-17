Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Kansas City real estate attorney Chris Kelly’s career took a decisive turn when a Cabo trip with a real estate team introduced him to the business side of the industry, leading him to join ReeseNichols in 2007, just months before the housing crisis hit. That’s when he “was drawn to the business side.” After a few business roles at ReeseNichols, he eventually landed at Ebby Halliday as CEO for five years. He’s been in a corporate role since 2023 at HomeServices of America and was named CEO in April 2025.

In this episode, Kelly provides a rare, unfiltered look at the industry from the top, sharing his journey from attorney to CEO and offering critical insights on today’s market. This conversation covers the current legal landscape, leading through tumultuous times, private listings, Compass acquisition rumors and more. 

Highlights

Kelly shares a foundational lesson in leadership he learned from his mentor, Jerry Reese: “When in doubt, tell the truth.” A leader’s chief responsibility is to communicate transparently and consistently with their team, especially during a crisis, to prevent people from assuming “nothing is happening.”

He voices concerns about the industry’s public image, arguing that professionals often “undersell what we actually do” and unintentionally misrepresent their earnings. This misrepresentation, he believes, has contributed to a negative public narrative and has devalued the critical role of the real estate professional in the eyes of consumers.

The current market environment is the “oddest” he has ever experienced, he said, a turbulent period marked by a rapid-fire series of events that have compressed a decade’s worth of change into just a few years.

When it comes to the future of the industry, Kelly highlights the growing threat of “closed ecosystems” being created by companies like Rocket through strategic acquisitions. He advises agents and brokers to be increasingly mindful of who they introduce to their clients’ world, as those introductions could jeopardize the long-term client relationship.

He proposes a simple solution to the housing affordability crisis: Raise the capital gains exemption cap on home sales and tie it to inflation to encourage existing homeowners to sell.

In a final piece of advice that challenges conventional wisdom, Kelly urges professionals to “do less.” He explains that focusing on just a few key priorities, rather than trying to accomplish a hundred things at once, is the surest way to achieve next-level success.

Connect with Chris Kelly on LinkedIn.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week. 

James Dwiggins is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Follow Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered Podcast on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or TikTok, and subscribe to their YouTube Channel.

leadership
