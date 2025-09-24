Steven McCloskey shares the lesser-known tools agents can’t stop raving about and how integrating them properly can automate your repetitive tasks, so you can focus on what matters.

How many relationships is the average real estate agent trying to manage successfully in their business? Likely more than they can handle alone, without solid systems in place to help make sure that prospects and critical tasks do not fall through the cracks.

The average person can actively manage around 150 social relationships. This is known as Dunbar’s Number, based on anthropologist Robin Dunbar’s research.

Beyond 150, it becomes harder to maintain real, two-way bonds without losing touch.

For real estate agents, this cognitive limit creates a unique challenge. Most agents are managing far more than 150 relationships simultaneously.

Here are seven underrated tech tools that have improved my workflow and productivity and helped make sure that not only am I building relationships, but that I’m not leaving any potential deal on the table because I’m beyond my “number” of data that I can manage on my own.

Hundreds of leads are lacking a workflow

A successful agent might generate hundreds of new leads monthly. Following Dunbar’s Number, maintaining meaningful relationships with all these contacts becomes cognitively impossible without systems in place.

To solve that, I’ve built and implemented workflows for agents, in my role as a product lead and consultant, that connect research, marketing and follow-up into one chain. The workflow combines four inputs: audience/CRM segments, engagement signals (events + site activity), market benchmarks and MLS facts. A model-context layer (MCP) pulls them into one place so that timely, personal outreach happens without busywork. The result: personalization at scale that’s practical, not theoretical.

7 underrated tech tools to hack real estate workflow

The seven underrated tech tools that follow are the building blocks of this workflow, giving agents a practical way to automate tasks, maintain meaningful connections and focus on what truly generates revenue: building authentic relationships and closing deals.

1. 1000WATT membership to move with the herd

Real estate branding and strategy company 1000WATT offers a product called “membership” that helps you overcome Dunbar’s Number by providing research-backed intelligence that identifies exactly what messages resonate with various client segments.

Instead of trying to keep up with hundreds of buyers, sellers and agents on instinct alone, every month you get original insights into how buyers, sellers and agents really think, plus fresh creative concepts you can use right away.

Add in quarterly deep-dive reports and live forums with the 1000WATT team, and you have a signal through the noise that helps your brokerage or team act with confidence in uncertain times.

How to use it

Feed their quarterly consumer research into your CRM to segment contacts based on emotional triggers and life stage

Automate personalized messaging strategies for different client types (first-time buyers versus downsizers)

Scale relationship-building by implementing their ready-to-use campaigns tailored to specific client journey stages

Leverage industry peer insights to refine your approach to managing hundreds of relationships simultaneously

2. Your broker’s website analytics for hidden insights

1000WATT’s membership provides valuable national consumer research, but your broker’s analytics reveal what matters in your specific market. The combination gives you both macro trends and micro insights that help you overcome Dunbar’s Number by focusing on what genuinely resonates with local buyers.

Most agents overlook their broker’s website analytics, even though it holds the key to understanding exactly what local consumers want. The problem is that these insights are rarely put into context and analyzed in ways that leadership can actually use.

That’s where Model Context Protocol (MCP) comes in, a simple way to let AI read the data you already own.

How it’s set up: Your web/IT team (or vendor) runs a small MCP connector in your cloud and grants read-only access to sources like Google Analytics, your CRM and MLS exports. No changes to your website and no new agent logins. From there, you can ask in plain English — “Which pages are converting sellers?” — and get answers sourced from those systems.

How to use it

Ask your broker to expose your listing analytics through a Google Analytics MCP to see consumer behavior patterns because not everyone fills forms, but everyone leaves signals.

Track how long visitors dwell on your listings versus competitors’ properties down the street

Identify which property features generate the most interest in your specific locality

Use this data with ChatGPT or Claude to analyze consumer behavior trends for your listings

3. Altos Research – Quartile Market Reports

While your broker’s analytics show what local consumers are viewing, Altos Research provides the actionable market data that helps them make decisions. By delivering timely, precise market insights automatically, you’ll be positioned as a data-driven expert who can guide clients through complex market conditions, helping you maintain meaningful relationships with hundreds of contacts simultaneously.

Beyond knowing what consumers want, agents need to offer unique market insights that help clients make informed decisions. This is where Altos Research excels, providing real-time, quartile-based data that goes beyond misleading averages.

How to use it

Replace average price metrics with Quartile data that shows how different segments of your market are performing

Automate weekly market reports to clients that generate meaningful conversation opportunities

Track which reports clients are engaging with to identify their interests without requiring additional form submissions

Use the Market Action Index to help clients visualize whether they’re in a buyer’s or seller’s market

4. Demio — scale your personal touch with pre-recorded webinars

Altos Research provides the data, and Demio lets you deliver it in a high-value format that builds authority. These pre-recorded webinars create the illusion of live interaction while running on autopilot, allowing you to effectively communicate with hundreds of contacts simultaneously.

The micro-commitments required to register and attend help you identify which leads are genuinely interested, helping you focus your limited time on the relationships most likely to convert.

Now that we’ve given your leads something of value, we need to heat them up with content that scales. Demio’s pre-recorded webinar software transforms how you nurture relationships at scale.

How to use it

Create “evergreen” webinars on local market trends that feel live but run automatically

Gauge lead temperature through micro-commitments (who actually shows up)

Track engagement metrics to identify your most interested prospects

Funnel participants into one-on-one appointments

5. Gmail — integrate for seamless follow-up

Demio helps you scale your educational content. This Gmail integration keeps follow-up simple and within your purview. By eliminating the need to switch between systems, you maintain the personal touch that builds relationships while handling volume that would otherwise exceed Dunbar’s Number.

Through MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, you can now leverage your own Gmail for following up with participants regardless.

How to use it

Eliminate the need to send emails through your CRM by keeping communications in your personal workflow

Track open rates and engagement directly from your Gmail account

Automate personalized follow-ups based on webinar attendance patterns

Maintain complete control over your communication while streamlining your process

6. Your MLS reports — activate hidden data insights

While agents see MLS reports as mundane statistics, pairing them with AI transforms them into a goldmine of insights. By feeding this data into AI tools, you can uncover trends and create custom market analyses for different client segments, helping you maintain meaningful connections with hundreds of contacts simultaneously while providing genuinely valuable information tailored to their needs.

Agents overlook the value of their MLS data because they don’t know how to activate it. With AI, this has completely changed.

How to use it

Export standard MLS reports to PDF, then upload them to AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude for instant analysis

Ask AI to identify market patterns that aren’t obvious in the raw data tables

Generate client-specific insights based on their particular needs and property interests

Create shareable content from MLS data that positions you as a market expert

7. Google Sheets — create an AI-powered daily contact system

When an agent uses a spreadsheet passively for data storage, this integration transforms Google Sheets into an active relationship management tool.

No matter where your client information lives, Google Sheets can become your relationship command center with the right connections.

How to use it

Export your contact database to Google Sheets, and connect it to an MCP that interfaces with Claude or ChatGPT

Create a daily prompt that asks “Who should I contact today, and why?” based on relationship history and priority

Set up cron jobs (automated recurring tasks) that deliver this information each morning

Include contact history, last conversation topics and personalized talking points for each recommended outreach

Tools to take on more business

With the right underutilized tools, you can create an AI-powered system that tells you exactly who needs attention each day and why, and you can strategically allocate your limited relationship bandwidth to the contacts most likely to benefit from your attention. This approach lets you overcome Dunbar’s Number by ensuring you’re focusing on the right relationships at the right time, rather than trying to maintain hundreds of connections simultaneously.