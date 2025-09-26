First Coast, founded by Corey Hasting in 2018, brings around 130 agents from Engel & Völkers to the luxury brand operating across the Jacksonville, Florida, metro area.

A former Engel & Völkers brokerage of the year and its broker, a former NFL prospect, have signed on to Christie’s International Real Estate in Jacksonville, Florida.

First Coast, founded by Corey Hasting in 2018, brings around 130 agents to the luxury brand and will now be known as Christie’s International Real Estate First Coast, the firm announced on Wednesday.

Hasting first moved to Jacksonville after graduating from college with big dreams of becoming an NFL star. To pay the bills, he became a real estate agent, and, ultimately, his dreams of glory on the football field faded away as he gained success in real estate. By the age of 27, he became the youngest licensed partner in Engel & Völkers at the time.

“Corey’s passion for his work, his entrepreneurial spirit and the extraordinary team he’s built in just seven years are what truly set First Coast apart,” Christie’s International Real Estate President Gavin Swartzman said in a statement. “He has not only created a regional powerhouse, but one that reflects our shared commitment to excellence and elevated client service.”

Today, First Coast has six offices across the Jacksonville metro area, including in Amelia Island, Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns, San Marco and Neptune Beach. An office in St. Augustine is also currently in the works.

Last year, First Coast netted nearly $1 billion in sales volume and was ranked the No. 217 brokerage in the country, according to RealTrends rankings.

“We are incredibly fortunate to partner with Christie’s International Real Estate, the global leader in luxury real estate, at a time when Jacksonville’s luxury segment is growing,” Hasting said in a press statement. “The brand’s prestige, extensive international network and technology offerings position us incredibly well as we look to expand our footprint in Northeast Florida.”

Despite the market at large in Jacksonville having now largely cooled from a post-pandemic surge, the luxury segment continues to command multiple offers on trophy properties in particular, Hasting said, with luxury properties selling anywhere from $1 million to more than $20 million.

In four out of the past five years, First Coast was named one of the Fastest 50 Growing Companies in Northeast Florida by Jacksonville Business Journal (the only real estate firm in the area to make the list) and was named the No.1 fastest growing company in all Northeast Florida in 2023.

