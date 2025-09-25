Barron Hilton is son of Rick Hilton, a cofounder of Hilton & Hyland, who cofounded the Hilton Hilton brokerage a few years ago with his father and wife, Tessa. Now, the couple will start a team at Compass.

Days after Compass announced its mega deal to acquire Anywhere, the brokerage is continuing to assert its dominance in the residential brokerage space with the recruitment of a couple with some major real estate cred flowing through their veins: Barron and Tessa Hilton.

Born into the Hilton family hotel empire, Barron Hilton’s father, Rick Hilton, cofounded boutique Beverly Hills brokerage Hilton & Hyland with Jeff Hyland in 1993. Several months after Hyland’s death in 2022, Rick and Barron announced the launch of a brokerage called Hilton Hilton, which Tessa also cofounded.

Now, the couple are forging their own path with Compass as their brokerage of record.

“We’re excited to embark on this next chapter with a renewed focus solely on our clients,” Barron said in a statement. “Compass enables us to grow and expand our reach while staying true to the boutique identity and personalized service we’ve meticulously cultivated over the years. With a family legacy rooted in innovation and vision, I’ve learned that true luxury is defined by uncompromising quality and a commitment to excellence, and Compass reflects that same philosophy.”

With the move to Compass, Barron and Tessa will primarily be based in Compass’s Beverly Hills office as they also work to establish a presence in Palm Beach, a statement from Compass said. The couple plans to expand to additional strategic markets in time and recruit top agents to their team to gradually build a presence coast-to-coast.

“We’re pleased to welcome Barron and Tessa to Compass,” said Parker Beatty, Compass’ regional vice president of Southern California and Hawaii. “Their deep commitment to their clients and deep understanding of luxury are a perfect match for our mission to elevate the client experience. We look forward to supporting their continued success under the Compass brand.”

Barron and Tessa have represented architecturally significant properties, landmark estates and other ultra-luxury homes throughout Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Malibu, Palm Beach and elsewhere. Their clients include leaders in entertainment, technology, fashion and finance, and other high-net-worth persons.

This year, some of the couple’s most noteworthy deals included representing the buyer of the $29.5 million 1680 North Doheny Drive in the Hollywood Hills in July and, in June, repping the buyer of 71 Beverly Park, which sold for $63.1 million.

Prior to becoming a real estate agent, Barron was vice president of marketing at Bernstein Equity Partners in New York City. In 2020, he got licensed and started working in real estate alongside his father at Hilton & Hyland. Tessa likewise got licensed in 2020 and previously worked with fashion and lifestyle brands, including Donna Karan and KCD Worldwide.

Barron is the brother of Paris Hilton and the son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Bravolebrity Kathy Hilton.

The couple works to transform each property into a “fully realized lifestyle brand,” a press statement said, through high-end, immersive events, including art installations, couture fashion showcases, live performances and more. With Compass’s resources, Barron and Tessa hope to grow this offering even more on a global stage.

“By crafting immersive experiences, we bring each home to life in a way that defines a lifestyle and leaves a lasting impression,” Tessa Hilton said in a statement. “Our clients deeply value this approach, and with Compass’s expanded reach and resources, we’re excited to take it to an even higher level.”

As they launch at Compass, Tessa and Barron are debuting a new listing: 1305 Collingwood Place, a six-bed, eight-bath home in the Hollywood Hills being offered at $28.95 million. The property includes a full spa with Himalayan salt walls, an infrared sauna and steam, among other features.

Compass continues to attract top agents with its tech offerings and increasing weight in the industry. In recent years, both Tracy Tutor and David Kramer moved to the brokerage from Douglas Elliman and Hilton & Hyland, respectively.

