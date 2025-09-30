The expanded division is now available to Douglas Elliman clients nationally and currently includes 25 specialized agents that have transacted over $475 million in sales volume in 2025 thus far.

Douglas Elliman has launched what it is calling its Estate, Trust & Probate Division, which will include a group of specialized agents that are capable of guiding clients through trust, conservatorship and probate real estate transactions, the brokerage has informed Inman exclusively.

An earlier rendition of the division at Douglas Elliman was known as the Master Trust & Probate Division. It was launched by agents Rachelle Rosten and Kelly DeLaat in California, but remained contained within a limited region and to just a few agents, Bill Begert, chief operating officer of Brokerage in the Western Region, told Inman in an email. Earlier this year Rosten and DeLaat asked for Begert’s help in launching the division across the firm’s U.S. operations, and the newly branded and expanded division — which is a national offering — came out of those efforts.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to offering sophisticated, compassionate service in one of the most sensitive areas of real estate,” Michael S. Liebowitz, president and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., said in a statement. “Our Estate, Trust & Probate Division combines deep market knowledge with emotional intelligence to provide a truly unmatched client experience. We’re proud to bring this level of specialization to clients across the country.”

Probate real estate involves the assessment and transfer of estate assets when a deceased individual does not leave a will designating who will inherit their property.

The expanded division will primarily serve institutional sellers, legal professionals and families with an emphasis on “care, compliance and integrity,” Douglas Elliman said.

The division will dually service Douglas Elliman’s clients and its agents who work with estates, institutions and legal professionals over the course of a transaction, the firm informed Inman. The division will likewise serve as a potential referral network for agents both regionally and nationally.

At its launch, the expanded division has 25 agents that have transacted over $475 million in sales volume in 2025 thus far.

The firm plans to grow the division as interested and qualified agents complete the application process for admittance into the division. A steering committee determines if applicants have met qualifications, which include special accreditation or demonstrated education, potentially JD or CPA degrees, and at least five deals that have gone through probate, bankruptcy or similar transfers.

The move follows recent trends by other luxury firms to launch similar divisions to assist luxury clients’ bespoke needs.

In August 2024, the Tri-State area Christie’s International Real Estate Group, an affiliate of the luxury brand, launched a Trust & Estates Division to meet growing demand as generational wealth increasingly transfers from baby boomer generations to their descendants.

In May 2025, Compass also launched a Family Office Division to assist clients with long-term real estate asset management goals and bridge the gap between brokerage services and institutional advisory.

Meanwhile, Nest Seekers International launched an art division called Nest Collections in April 2025, about two years after launching a yachting division as part of an ongoing horizontal and vertical expansion of the brokerage’s business.

Correction: Agents in the Estate, Trust & Probate Division have transacted over $475 million in sales to date.

