The Agency Camano Island’s Bob Wold and Ellen Bohn blend decades of experience with a community-first mindset, creating client experiences that go beyond price points.

For Camano Island real estate brokers Bob Wold and Ellen Bohn, leadership is rooted in experience, community and connection. With nearly five decades of combined expertise, the managing partners of The Agency Camano Island have guided clients and colleagues through countless market cycles.

“We bring nearly five decades of combined experience and have worked through many different market cycles,” Bohn said. “This perspective allows us to help our clients and our team navigate change with confidence.”

That philosophy extends beyond transactions. Together, they lead an office of 10 brokers, mentoring and fostering collaboration. Both have been honored by their peers as Snohomish County Camano Realtor of the Year — Wold in 2018, Bohn in 2020.

“We are committed to our community and to supporting the brokers we work alongside,” Wold said. “For us, luxury is not about price — it’s about the experience we create for every client.”

Find out how Wold and Bohn balance innovation with personal connection while building a brokerage that reflects both local roots and global reach.

Name: Bob Wold and Ellen Bohn

Title: Managing Partners

Experience: Combined 49 years (Ellen 30, Bob 19)

Location: Camano Island, Washington

Brokerage: The Agency Camano Island

Team size: 10 brokers in office

Transaction sides: 750+ combined

Sales volume: $240+ million combined

Rankings and recognition

Wold: Snohomish County Camano Realtor of the Year, 2018

Bohn: Snohomish County Camano Realtor of the Year, 2020

How did you get your start in real estate?

Bob Wold: After 15 years in the mortgage industry, I had an opportunity to join as my dad’s partner in real estate. It was a perfect transition and means a lot to me as he was an amazing mentor. He worked nearly every day, still hosting open houses until his passing in 2020 at the age of 84.

Ellen Bohn: I chose to get into the real estate industry because I truly enjoy helping people. I have never seen myself as a salesperson, rather an advisor offering guidance through a transition in someone’s life. Every journey is unique, and I feel honored that I am entrusted to be alongside them through it.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Ellen Bohn: I wish people knew more of the complexity of the role of a Realtor, as it is so much more than viewing homes and open houses. What Realtors do every day to look out for the best interest of their clients is like Oz behind the curtain. Pure wizardry at times.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Bob Wold: Real estate is challenging. In a world of screen time and social media, this is still a very personal, high-touch business. Clients deserve personal interaction, and they want to know their broker has the skill and experience to make the process as seamless as possible.

Ellen Bohn: I wish I knew that there was no need to compare myself to others. Create a business that reflects who you are and what you can offer, and that will be the path to stay on.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

Bob Wold: Two stand out. First, being awarded Realtor of the Year in 2018 by my local association, which I was blessed to share with my father. Second, purchasing The Agency franchise with my partner, Ellen, and bringing a phenomenal brokerage into both our local community and the global community of The Agency.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Ellen Bohn: Just be your authentic self. This will build strong personal relationships, which is the base on which to build a successful business of repeat and referral clients. People will choose to work with someone they feel they can trust and connect with. It’s not all about the bells and whistles.

What makes a good leader?

Ellen Bohn: I believe a good leader is one who leads by personal example. To be humble enough to share not only the wins in the business but the losses, as we are all human and can learn and grow together.

