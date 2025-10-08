The Compass Anywhere acquisition is one of the biggest stories in real estate — and its impact is only beginning to unfold. Rob Hahn and Greg Robertson from the Industry Relations podcast join us for a high-octane debate on the Compass-Anywhere acquisition.

We focus on the ripple effects: Will the industry consolidate into a few giants? How will Zillow, Rocket and Homes.com respond?

Let’s dive into the chaos and debate Zillow’s “nuclear war” options, the risk of a private listing “arms race” and whether the deal signals the end of the traditional MLS system.

Highlights

Our conversation pivots to the existential question of how the major portals will react. Hahn lays out several possibilities for Zillow, including “total conventional war” and the “nuclear war option,” where Zillow enters the brokerage or franchise business to protect its dominance.

Agreeing that the private listings program is a core component of this strategic move, we debate the critical nature of agent “breakage.” If Compass executes poorly, the resulting agent flight could undermine the deal. Conversely, if successful, it forces competitors like Keller Williams, Douglas Elliman, and others to “at least think about, if not implement private listings,” initiating a destructive “arms race.”

Our discussion extends to other portals: Robertson dismisses Rocket’s end-to-end solution, arguing that mortgage companies will always pivot away from long-term real estate solutions to pursue short-term refinancing booms.

We also address Homes.com, viewing it as currently in a “messy middle.” Speculating on a potential alliance between Compass and Homes.com, where Compass would drive traffic to a new portal in exchange for cash, a move that could address Compass’s cash position.

Ultimately, we conclude that while no one knows the exact outcome, the non-negotiable step for agents is: Stop worrying about the industry drama, and focus on client fundamentals.

