Darryl Davis writes that agents should use this time to contest assumptions, sharpen their business model and wait for the actual outcomes from the pending merger.

When news broke that Compass is acquiring Anywhere Real Estate in an all-stock transaction, many agents immediately braced for change. Some competing brokers are already trying to capitalize on the uncertainty by encouraging Anywhere and Compass agents to jump ship.

It’s understandable that agents are asking, “Should I switch companies now?” The answer is simple: Absolutely not. We have a solid list of reasons why making a move based on speculation is risky — and a few guiding principles to help you navigate this moment wisely.

1. Many steps remain before the deal is real

A merger announcement is just the beginning of a long process. The Compass-Anywhere deal must pass through shareholder approvals, regulatory review (especially from antitrust enforcers) and possibly state real estate regulators or competition authorities.

Until all those conditions are met, the final structure of the merger is still taking shape, and it may evolve in ways that could create new opportunities for agents.

2. You can’t know the real impact until after the merger

Even if the merger is approved, how it is executed will determine what changes — good, bad or just different — trickle down to individual agents.

According to Compass’ investor statement, the current plan is to preserve brand independence and to layer Compass’s tech and marketing infrastructure into Anywhere’s franchises and brand network. This can be a major positive for the entire Anywhere company.

Integration is a process of evolution. Policies, leadership, budgets, and priorities naturally adjust as two companies combine. While change is inevitable, it often paves the way for innovation — such as stronger technology, expanded referral opportunities and new efficiencies.

The key is that we don’t yet know exactly how those shifts will play out in your market or for your business model. That’s why it’s wise to stay grounded where you are until the dust settles and you can clearly see how these changes may enhance your trajectory.

3. Premature decisions carry opportunity costs

Think of this as rushing to change lanes on a highway based on a road sign that says, “Possible Detour Ahead.” The sign might mean a minor adjustment, or it might mean a fully closed road in six months. But until you see what’s ahead, switching lanes early could put you in worse traffic — or off the highway entirely.

Waiting doesn’t mean passively twiddling your thumbs. Use this time to clarify your own business model, benchmark your results, evaluate what really matters to you (technology, brand, culture, compensation, support) and become flexible and ready to pivot if necessary.

4. You already have assets in place

Wherever you are now, you likely have momentum: client relationships, local reputation, marketing systems, referral pipelines and familiarity with your brokerage’s tools and team. Disrupting that carries a cost.

Even after a merger, good brokerages will do everything they can to retain high-performing agents and teams, because talent is what drives the business. If you’re already unhappy with your brokerage, that’s a different story — this is a natural moment to explore your options and see what else is out there.

But if you’re otherwise satisfied, don’t let the headlines push you into a premature move. Waiting to see how the transition actually unfolds allows you to make any future decision from a position of clarity and strength, not as a gut reaction or desperation.

5. A merger can create upside you wouldn’t want to miss

Yes, change introduces uncertainty. But change also opens doors. The Compass-Anywhere deal promises synergies: scale, brand depth, wider referral networks, technology infrastructure, and the potential to diversify revenue via title, settlement, and relocation services.

Just as importantly, Robert Reffkin has emphasized to me in a phone call that each company will continue to operate separately and independently, maintaining its own distinctive brands, platforms and cultures.

That means agents can expect to keep what they already like about their brokerage — same brand, same office, same colleagues, same sales manager, same culture — while gaining optional access to Compass technology, programs and services. Nothing is being forced; it’s simply more tools in your toolkit if you want them.

That includes his data pledge, signed by both him and the agent, to safeguard agent data—addressing the concern competitors often raise about Compass misusing information.

If the execution is managed well, this could mean improved systems, lower costs, better cross-brand leverage, and access to resources that weren’t available before — without losing the culture and support structures that made you choose your current brokerage in the first place. The question, of course, is which agents and which markets will see the biggest upside. That’s not obvious yet — but the potential is there.

6. When is the right time to reconsider

Should the merger consummate and later reveal structural changes that are detrimental to your vision or business, you’ll be in a position where you have clearer data and evidence. That is the right moment to ask: “Given what’s now real, is this still the best home for me or my team?”

Switching after the fact gives you:

More clarity on how the merged company operates.

Stronger leverage when negotiating with alternatives.

Better insight into exactly which parts of the business you want to maintain (or want to avoid).

Until that moment arrives, the known risks of acting too soon far outweigh the speculative upside.

The Compass-Anywhere announced deal is big news, and it rightly causes agents to consider what’s next. But a merger of this scale is hardly a done deal. Between regulatory hurdles, shareholder votes, and integration challenges, the final structure — and how it affects you — remains uncertain.

Changing companies before you have a clearer picture is a gamble, and in most cases, not a smart one. Instead, use this period to contest assumptions, sharpen your business model and wait for the actual outcomes. Once you know how the new entity functions, you can make a more informed decision — from a position of insight, not impulse.