Doug Lebda founded LendingTree in 1996 to simplify consumers’ mortgage loan search. He led the company through several busts and booms, growing its market value to more than $750 million.

Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Doug Lebda, the founder and chief executive officer of LendingTree, died in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Sunday.

Doug Lebda | Credit: LinkedIn

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Doug,” LendingTree’s board of directors said in a written statement on Monday. “Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers.”

Lebda began his financial career in 1992 as an auditor and consultant at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. However, a nightmare mortgage experience led him to leave PWC and start LendingTree, a first-of-its-kind online lending marketplace, in 1996. LendingTree’s star quickly rose, leading the company to go public in early 2000, raising $43.8 million.

Three years later, Lebda sold LendingTree to IAC/InterActiveCorp for $726 million and became the company’s president and chief operating officer. The 2008 housing crash cut LendingTree’s time at IAC short, as a failing banking and mortgage industry made the marketplace unprofitable.

Back at the helm as LendingTree’s CEO, Lebda fought to keep the company alive by expanding the marketplace to include credit cards, personal and business loans, insurance and credit score tracking. His bet on LendingTree paid off, with the company’s market value now sitting at $750 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

LendingTree’s board of directors has chosen Chief Operating Officer and President Scott Peyree to take Lebda’s leadership role, while lead independent director Steve Ozonian will fill the late founder’s board seat.

“The news of losing Doug was devastating,” Peyree said of the 55-year-old CEO. “But one of the most immediate impacts of his legacy is the strong management team he put in place at LendingTree. I look forward to leading our team and continuing our shared vision with Doug into the future.”

Lebda leaves behind his wife, Megan, and his three daughters, Rachel, Abby and Sophia.

“Our hearts are broken, but we are also deeply grateful for the love and support that has poured in from across the world,” Megan Lebda told The New York Times. “Doug’s legacy will continue in the company he built, the lives he touched, and the example he set for all of us to lead with kindness, courage, and compassion.”

Lebda was 55.

Email Marian McPherson

lenders
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×