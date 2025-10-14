While your phone is a valuable tool in your real estate business, Pam Blair writes, leaving it alone is a necessary component of self-care and work-life balance.

I was soaking up a Sunday afternoon with two friends — laughing, catching up, sharing good food. About two hours in, one of them asked me about my schedule. I went into the other room to get my phone, and she said, “I can’t believe you haven’t looked at your phone once. You’re so busy — I thought you’d be checking it all the time.”

It hit me: I’ve learned to schedule time away from my phone without even realizing it.

In real estate, we’re expected to be available 24/7. But here’s the truth: Phone dependence isn’t just professional, it’s cultural. A recent Pew study found that 41 percent of Americans feel they’re online almost constantly.

Combine that with research showing our phones are designed to trigger dopamine and addictive behaviors, and it’s no wonder we feel anxious when we misplace them.

Patience is key

If shifting your cell phone habits feels daunting, you are not alone. Remember that patience is key.

Forget the old 21-day myth. Science shows it takes about 66 days on average to build a new habit. So be patient, start small and keep going when you slip.

7 tips to break free from your phone in real estate

1. Create no-phone zones

My bike is my phone-free sanctuary. I regularly commute to appointments and do errands on my bike. My silenced phone goes in my bike bag, which is impossible to reach unless I stop and get off the bike. This encourages me to take in the fresh air, relax, smile at other bike commuters and notice the new café on the corner as I pass by.

2. Use an alarm clock

It might sound scary, but consider switching to an old-fashioned alarm clock instead of using your phone to wake you. This will decrease the temptation to check the phone upon waking.

3. Take a pause

Our tendency to scroll aimlessly increases when we are tired or have idle time. Counter this tendency by scheduling short 10-minute breaks throughout the day to rest without your phone — walk the dog, step outside, refill your water. You will feel refreshed without the dopamine hit of your phone.

4. Put your phone to bed

Mine goes into my office at 7 p.m. to be charged and stays there until after my morning ritual. Distance matters. Also consider powering down at night to slow that morning impulse to scroll.

5. Remove social media apps

If scrolling is irresistible, remove the social media apps from your phone, and try posting and replying from your computer for 66 days instead.

6. Schedule phone time

Research shows that constant phone interruptions lower our productivity and scatter our focus. A simple solution? Batch your communication. Instead of reacting to every buzz, schedule set times — every two or three hours — to check texts, emails and calls.

As real estate agents, we often feel like we need to be on call every minute. But as my favorite escrow officer likes to remind me: “No one is dying.” Real estate is important, yes, but it’s not life or death. Giving yourself breathing space not only protects your focus, but it also makes you a better advocate for your clients when it really matters.

7. Set expectations

I tell clients my work hours, check-ins and that on Thursdays, I’m out hiking. This way, they don’t expect that I am constantly looking at my phone. My team knows to call for urgent matters. Boundaries build trust and encourage independence among team members.

Why it matters

Discipline around phone use is a practice, not perfection. One new habit at a time is enough and is to be celebrated! Over time, we gain something far more valuable than notifications — we gain presence, creativity and peace.

And that makes us better professionals, friends and partners.