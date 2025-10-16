If we can build brokerages that protect our listing agents’ bandwidth and reinforce their value, Jeff Farmer writes, we’ll position them to thrive in markets where others fold.

There’s no denying that listing agents are showing signs of exhaustion nationwide. In my Georgia brokerage, I’ve seen it firsthand. The same agents who thrived when homes sold in days are now struggling to maintain energy and motivation as listings sit, inventory reductions mount, and sellers grow impatient.

However, here’s the part that really matters: Listing agent burnout isn’t just about market conditions; it’s about how we, as brokers, structure our support.

The mistake I made early on was assuming my experienced agents didn’t need as much from me as my new hires. The truth? In today’s market, they may actually need more.

How to prevent listing agent burnout in your brokerage

Here’s what I’ve learned and how it’s impacted my brokerage.

Create cross-generational collaboration

It’s easy to say, “Let the new kids handle the social media.” But informal pairings between agents aren’t enough. What actually moved the needle for us was building intentional, cross-generational collaboration systems.

For example, we created a structure where an experienced listing agent selected one “junior” agent for each new listing. The junior agent takes ownership of some marketing strategies (digital, Reels, video tours), while the veteran agent retains responsibility for client negotiations. Compensation is structured as a small percentage split on the listing side, so both agents benefit.

The result? Experienced agents feel relief without guilt, and newer agents gain critical listing experience that they wouldn’t otherwise receive. More importantly, the listing gets better execution.

Start teaching energy management

Yes, sellers need pricing conversations. But if you’re leading experienced listing agents, you know they already can have those talks. The deeper issue I’ve seen is energy depletion: They’re having the same draining conversation 10 times a week, with little emotional return.

We started shifting our trainings from scripts to energy management frameworks:

How to schedule high-stakes seller calls in blocks, not scattered across the day.

Using market dashboards (we built a simple weekly seller report template in-house), so data speaks first , not the agent’s opinion.

Rotating “script coaches” ensure that no single agent bears the emotional weight of handling client pushback.

The goal isn’t to teach them what to say; it’s to make the process sustainable when they have to say it repeatedly.

Redefine agent value beyond the transaction

We’ve all said, “Don’t just be a salesperson; be a resource.” However, here’s where we need to explore deeper: How are you operationalizing that philosophy within your brokerage?

In Georgia, we’ve seen more deals fall apart over “non-core” issues, such as insurance refusals on older roofs, last-minute lender overlays and even sudden spikes in repair costs. Too often, agents feel defeated when these obstacles hit.

Our solution was to institutionalize vendor access. Every quarter, we run “Partner Tuesdays,” where we bring in vendors, roofers, insurance brokers, lenders, attorneys, not just for networking, but to run agents through “failure” scenarios. What happens when an insurer declines coverage three days before closing? Who do you call, and how do you reset the deal?

This isn’t just about having a list of preferred partners. It’s about giving agents practiced pathways to save transactions when things derail.

The broker’s responsibility

Burnout doesn’t come from agents not knowing what to do. It comes from being left to carry too much of the weight alone.

As brokers, our role isn’t to remind them how to do their jobs; they’re well-equipped for that. It’s to design structures that:

Reduce unnecessary strain

Make repetitive tasks less burdensome

Equip agents with resources that expand their value

This isn’t about handholding. It’s about leadership architecture.

If we can build brokerages that protect our listing agents’ bandwidth and reinforce their value, we won’t only keep them from burning out; we’ll position them to thrive in markets where others fold. And in an environment like this, that’s not just good for the agent. That’s survival for the brokerage itself.

Jeff Farmer is broker-owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Legacy. Connect with him on Facebook or LinkedIn.