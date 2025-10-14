How can a boutique brokerage avoid being eclipsed by an industry behemoth? Dezireh Eyn suggests leaning into transparency as a differentiator.

Will the Compass–Anywhere merger kill the boutique brokerage? That is the question I have been asked more times than I can count since the deal was announced.

On the surface, the answer might seem obvious. Compass has agreed to acquire Anywhere in a $1.6 billion deal, creating a company with more than 340,000 agents, iconic brands like Sotheby’s and Corcoran, and the largest private listing network the industry has ever seen.

How can a boutique possibly compete with that?

The short answer is that they cannot compete on size or on private listing power. If a seller defines “choice” as access to the biggest insider network in the country, a boutique brokerage will never match Compass and Anywhere combined. That is reality.

But here is the longer answer. Consolidation can create as many weaknesses as it does strengths. While the headlines are about exclusivity, the counter-trend that no one is talking about yet is transparency.

When everything is exclusive, nothing is

On paper, private listing networks look like a seller’s dream. They promise a chance to test the market quietly, limit exposure to only qualified buyers, and retain discretion while still reaching a large audience of insiders. Yet the paradox of scale is that when everything is described as exclusive, nothing truly is.

A property that might have felt special in a curated preview can get lost in an ocean of supposedly off-market listings. Instead of standing out, it blends in.

For sellers who equate success with certainty, certainty that every qualified buyer had the opportunity to see their property, mega private networks do not provide that assurance. Limiting exposure often limits leverage.

Buyers do not like being locked out

Buyers are not passive players in this story. Many are already frustrated by the perception that the best listings never make it to the public market. If they come to believe that the only way to access inventory is to belong to an insider club, resentment will grow.

That frustration does more than erode consumer trust. It also undermines confidence in agents. A buyer who feels disadvantaged starts to question whether their agent is truly working in their best interest or whether the agent is simply constrained by the system they operate in.

Agents lose differentiation

There is another risk worth pointing out. When every agent inside a massive network has access to the same inventory of so-called exclusive listings, how does one stand out from another? Scale tends to flatten differentiation.

Boutiques, ironically, often thrive in this environment because they are not bound to one-size-fits-all systems. They can design tailored strategies around a client’s specific goals, rather than slotting every property into a corporate pipeline.

Transparency as the new luxury

This is why I believe transparency will emerge as the counter-trend and ultimately as the new luxury in our industry. Sellers will want the confidence that comes with full exposure, not just within a single network but across all platforms.

Buyers will seek out firms and agents who promise access without gatekeeping. Agents who can credibly say “my listings are everywhere, for everyone” will stand out in a market where exclusivity feels increasingly manufactured.

Transparency is not the absence of strategy. It is a deliberate choice. In a market rushing toward secrecy, openness will become rare, valuable and even luxurious.

Where boutiques fit in

Boutique firms cannot win the private-listing arms race, and they should not try. But they can win the trust race. They can make transparency their calling card.

That does not mean ignoring private listings altogether. It means being clear-eyed about what they deliver and what they take away. A boutique can help sellers weigh whether exclusivity truly serves their goals or whether full exposure would create more leverage.

It also means doubling down on the elements that boutiques already do best, from narrative-driven marketing to creative sequencing strategies to client experiences that never disappear into a massive system.

Compass and Anywhere together create a seismic shift in the landscape of real estate. The deal will reshape organized real estate, force competitors into defensive consolidation and accelerate the adoption of private listings. All of that is true.

But every dominant trend creates its counter-trend. As private networks grow larger, the pendulum will swing back toward visibility. In a world where everything is hidden, the firm that makes its listings truly public may offer the ultimate form of exclusivity. Transparency, radical and unapologetic, may become the rarest commodity of all.