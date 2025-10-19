Jimmy Burgess helps you avoid these real estate agent mistakes to survive the market and come out of it with more momentum, more listings and more confidence.

Many are so deep in the day-to-day operations of their businesses that they’re missing the quiet real estate agent mistakes slowly stalling their growth. The good news? Every one of these mistakes has a clear, fixable solution.

7 hidden real estate agent mistakes

Here are the hidden mistakes I’m seeing today and exactly what top performers are doing differently.

1. Ignoring AI instead of leaning in

The world has changed. Artificial intelligence isn’t a fad; it’s the biggest leverage point available to real estate agents right now.

If you haven’t started using AI, it won’t necessarily destroy your business. But here’s the truth: The agents in your market who are using AI will serve their clients better, market more efficiently and gain visibility faster. That is the biggest competitive threat your business faces today.

You don’t need to figure it out alone. Become a student of this. Follow people like Jason Pantana, who shares ideas on how agents are utilizing AI at the highest levels in their businesses. Listen to Rajeev Sajja’s “Real Estate AI Flash” podcast, which features interviews with agents using AI to save time and scale results.

And most importantly, experiment. You can’t break AI. Whether you start with ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity or Grok, the key is to find one you’re most comfortable using. Like CRMs, the best AI tool is the one you actually use. Once you start, you’ll find efficiencies you didn’t even know you needed, and you’ll be able to create separation between your business and your competition.

2. Failing to build a personal brand

Referrals are powerful, but they’re not enough anymore. Today’s agents need a personal brand. A distinct identity that communicates who you are and the value you bring.

For some, that brand grows on social media or YouTube. For others, it starts closer to home: at the PTA, a local charity event or sponsoring a Little League team. The key is to become micro-famous in your community, where people know you and your business.

When people in your market know you, like you and trust you as the go-to resource for real estate, business multiplies. Your brand builds a moat around your business that no algorithm or market shift can take away.

3. Chasing leads instead of investing in relationships

The top producers I know aren’t buying leads; they’re buying lunch.

That line came from Heidi Harris, an agent in Raleigh, North Carolina. She made a conscious decision to stop chasing cold leads and instead deepen relationships with the people who already knew her. That small shift exploded her referral business.

Most agents already have all the relationships they need to reach their goals; they just aren’t nurturing them. The key is to be purposeful in deepening these relationships. Host client appreciation events. Send personal video messages. Text check-ins with real intent, not automation.

When you focus on nurturing existing relationships, instead of constantly filling the top of your funnel, you’ll spend less time chasing strangers and more time serving friends.

4. Waiting on the market instead of creating momentum

Some agents are sitting back, waiting for the market to improve. But here’s the brutal truth: The agents who win in shifting markets are the ones who quit waiting and start taking action.

Top performers are leaning into marketing while others pull back. They’re adopting new tools, creating more content and doubling down on visibility. Even if their total sales volume hasn’t jumped yet, they’re gaining market share while others coast.

When everyone else is waiting, that’s your cue to act. Market conditions will eventually change, but if you build your brand, relationships and systems now, you’ll already be miles ahead when the tide turns.

5. Neglecting their database

Your database is the heartbeat of your business. If you show me an agent’s database, the consistency of their communication and how they’re adding new contacts, I can predict their success or failure in the future.

The agents who grow consistently don’t just store names in their database; they nurture current and future clients. They consistently grow their database by adding new contacts every week, and they stay top of mind with relevant, helpful communication.

If your newsletter open rates have dropped, try breaking your long emails into shorter, single-topic messages. Highlight one local event, one property of the week or one helpful market insight. Then, pay attention to what gets engagement and do more of that.

Your database will tell you what your clients care about, if you’re listening.

6. Overlooking their Google Business Profile

Before someone works with you, almost all of them will Google you. That’s true for referrals, online leads and even people who meet you at open houses.

Your Google Business Profile gives you the chance to control what they find. It’s free, powerful and often overlooked.

Make sure every field is completed, including photos, service areas, hours and links. If you specialize in new construction, relocation or luxury properties, make that clear.

And don’t stop there. Consistently collect Google reviews from your clients. Research indicates that consumers now trust online reviews almost as much as personal recommendations.

The agents dominating search results aren’t necessarily the biggest; they’re just the most intentional about showing up.

7. Trying to go it alone

Even the Lone Ranger had Tonto. No one succeeds in real estate without a trusted team of partners.

Who’s on yours? A lender who delivers five-star service to your buyer clients? An insurance advisor who compares quotes across providers, giving your clients options? A reliable home inspector or local handyman you can recommend with confidence?

Building strong partnerships with professionals who share your standards creates better client experiences and ultimately more referrals. Yes, you will receive referrals from satisfied clients, but when you help your partners grow their business, they’ll return the favor.

The biggest mistake you can make right now is pretending everything will go back to normal. Markets change, tools evolve, and client expectations shift. The agents who win aren’t the ones who wait; they’re the ones who adapt.

Lean into AI. Build your personal brand. Go deeper with your relationships. Grow your database. Optimize your Google presence. And surround yourself with great partners.

The agents who do these things won’t just survive the market; they’ll come out of it with more momentum, more listings and more confidence than ever before.