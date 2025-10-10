AI for real estate agents doesn’t have to be complicated. Jimmy Burgess shares strategies to simplify and speed up adoption.

If you’ve been waiting for a clear, low-friction way to put AI to work in your real estate business, this is it. In a recent mastermind, I sat down with Rajeev Sajja, host of the Real Estate AI Flash podcast and a hands-on industry practitioner who’s been building with AI since Week 1, to map out exactly how agents can collapse time, improve output and win with less effort.

During our discussion, we focused on three things: a quick foundation (the “education”), why this matters now (the “why”) and a set of push-button workflows you can implement this week (the “do”). As Sajja put it, “Anything you do more than 30 minutes a week, repetitively and predictably, is a candidate for a custom AI tool. That’s where you claw back hours.”

Below is the distilled playbook, written for working agents, so you can hit the easy button — custom GPTs for real estate — without getting lost in the weeds.

First, set your foundation

Most agents open a fresh chat and treat ChatGPT like Google. That works, but you’re leaving efficiency on the table. The fastest upgrade you can make is to set custom instructions. After that, every conversation starts with your context, voice and rules.

How to do it (2 minutes)

Open ChatGPT and go to the bottom-left, where it shows your profile. Once you click on your profile, choose the Personalization option and make sure you have turned on “enable customization.”

Give it your role and markets. “I’m a residential agent serving [areas/neighborhoods]. I specialize in [move-up, luxury, relocation, first-time].”

Define the relationship. Rajeev tells his model to be “a critical thinking partner, to challenge weak ideas, ask probing questions, propose stronger options and give no empty praise.” (You can choose a personality like Cynic to avoid mindless agreement.)

Set guardrails. “Don’t fabricate facts. Cite sources. Flag Fair Housing issues. Use my tone: direct, helpful, no hype.”

Add your basics. Brokerage, team name, contact info, review counts and notable press, so the model can draft accurately without re-asking.

Think of custom instructions as moving your offense from your own 30 to midfield. Every prompt is faster, tighter and more on-brand.

Why this matters right now

Consumer search behavior is shifting. Beyond Google, buyers and sellers are asking AI assistants for recommendations (and those assistants read what you publish). The agents who get their bios, profiles and content cleaned up and consistent across the web will be far more discoverable in AI search results.

“AI rewards order,” Sajja said. “Consistency of name, markets and reviews across platforms creates a stronger signal. If you don’t have those ‘cookie crumbs’ in the right places, AI can’t confidently surface you.”

Translation: Get your profiles right, publish locally relevant content, and keep it fresh. You’ll be easier for both humans and AI to find.

The real ‘easy button’: 3 custom GPTs you can use now

With your ChatGPT foundation in place, custom instructions set, tone dialed in and guardrails defined, it’s time to move from setup to scale. Rather than building everything from scratch, you can shortcut the learning curve with three custom GPTs created by Sajja that are already tuned for real estate workflows.

Each one turns a repetitive task into a push-button system: consistent outputs, on-brand language, and fewer steps between idea and execution. In other words, they don’t just “use AI”; they collapse time in listing prep, visibility and storytelling.

Here are the three Sajja-built custom GPTs for real estate that agents can plug in and use immediately.

1. Listing appointment wizard: A complete pre-listing kit in minutes

What it does: You feed basic property details (beds/baths, neighborhood, schools, standout features). It returns:

Three MLS descriptions in different tones (each scrubbed for Fair Housing language).

Social media posts (Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn) and a 60-second YouTube script.

A 30-day marketing plan you can staple into your listing packet.

A deep-research prompt you paste into a new chat that compiles public records, tax data, build dates, prior sale history and neighborhood context, so you walk in knowing more than the seller.

2 pro moves:

Open in Canvas: After the draft is generated, say “Open in Canvas.” You can click-edit single lines (like swapping a school name) without regenerating the entire output. Then Download as a Word doc to add your logo and print for the appointment.

Knowledge file: Upload your brokerage’s Fair Housing guidance to the GPT’s Knowledge tab. In the instructions, point the model to your file (“Use my Fair Housing doc; do not search the web”). This keeps every description compliant.

Why it works: It compresses an hour of prep into five minutes and gives you a branded, consistent marketing package every time.

2. Agent bio visibility optimizer: Helps AI (and people) actually find you

What it does: Interviews you about markets served, production, specialties, review counts, awards and platforms. Then it rewrites your bio in multiple lengths and formats, optimized for each site that matters.

You’ll get copy tailored for:

Google Business Profile (succinct, keyword-aware)

Zillow/Redfin/Realtor.com

FastExpert and Agent Pronto (lesser-known but AI-visible directories)

LinkedIn , Yelp , your website (short, medium and long variants)

A “Why choose [Your Name/Team]” section for your site and pitches

According to Sajja, the hidden power here is signal hygiene. When your name, markets, specialties and reviews line up everywhere, AI assistants can recommend you with confidence.

Action list

Run the Optimizer and copy the platform-specific bios. Open all your profiles ( Google Business , Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin, LinkedIn, Yelp, FastExpert and Agent Pronto). Paste the right bio in the right box. Standardize your display name, markets, phone and review counts. Add three to five fresh photos and a recent media mention if you have one.

Do this once and you’ll be ahead of 90 percent of agents on discoverability.

3. Real estate storyteller: Turns everyday client wins into high-engagement content

What it does: Paste a short client scenario (e.g., “single mom and 8-year-old, 6 months searching, 7 offers lost, found the one with a backyard”). It returns:

Subject lines that get opened (“After seven ‘no’s,’ the sweetest ‘yes’”)

Short hooks for Reels/Shorts (“An 8-year-old’s dream backyard, worth every ‘no’”)

Caption options for Instagram/LinkedIn

Suggested angles you can repurpose for a blog, email or postcard

Sajja shared, “If you’ve ever stared at a blank screen trying to tell the story without bragging, this is your shortcut. As I like to say, stats tell, but stories sell, and they create emotional connection.”

Finding these tools is simple. Inside ChatGPT, click on Explore GPTs in the left-hand sidebar. From there, you can search by creator name; for instance, typing in Rajeev Sajja will pull up the Custom GPTs he has published. You can also search by function (like “listing description” or “real estate bio”) to discover other GPTs built by agents, coaches or tech pros. Once you’ve found one you want to use, just click “Start Chat,” and it’s instantly available in your sidebar for future use.

Want to build your own custom GPT? Here’s the 5-minute blueprint

If you’re on a paid ChatGPT plan, you can build repeatable tools for your business, no code required.

Go to GPTs, click Create, click Configure:

Name it (“Open House Follow-Up Pro”).

Add a description (“Creates follow-up emails/texts, pulls comps, logs tasks”).

Paste detailed instructions (what inputs it will get, what outputs to produce, your tone and constraints).

Add conversation starters (“Draft a follow-up email for Saturday’s open house at 123 Main”).

Upload knowledge (Fair Housing, brand voice doc, checklist PDFs).

Toggle web browsing off if you want it to use only your files.

Model choice: Use the fast general model for most tasks. If you’re doing heavy research, enable web search.

Iterate: Test it in a live scenario. If an output misses, update instructions (e.g., “Never mention school ratings; describe proximity instead”).

As Sajja reminded me, “Version 1 is never the best version. But Version 1 exists so it can get better.”

Bonus: A few usage tips that unlock outsized value

Pin your favorite GPTs: After you run a custom GPT, click the dropdown, and keep it in the sidebar for one-click access.

Use Canvas for precision edits: Ask, “Open in Canvas,” then tweak a sentence or heading without regenerating.

Standardize once, reuse forever. Save your listing description voice guide and your Fair Housing PDF in Knowledge. Every output will follow your house style.

Think ‘more,’ not ‘perfect.’ You’ll get further shipping three good pieces of AI-assisted content weekly than one “perfect” post monthly.

The mindset shift: From manual to managed

Agents thrive on conversations, not formatting bios, writing three caption variants or retyping a listing description into five platforms. The combination of custom instructions + custom GPTs turns those repetitive tasks into managed systems.

As Sajja said, “We’re heading into a world where savvy sellers will ask, ‘How will you use AI to win buyers for my home?’ Be the agent who shows, not just tells.”

If you implement just one of the three custom GPTs for real estate above over the next three weeks and finish your bio tune-up, you’ll have a stronger listing packet, tighter online footprint and more engaging stories to share. That’s momentum you will definitely be able to feel.

Bottom line: Easy buttons do exist. Press it. Then use the hours you get back to do what only you can do to build trust, negotiate fiercely and turn one client into three.

The future is here — and it’s powered by AI. October is Artificial Intelligence Month at Inman. We’ll dive into how agents, brokerages and startups are harnessing AI to reimagine real estate, and we’ll honor the trailblazers leading the way with Inman AI Awards.

Rajeev Sajja can be found via his podcast website and on Instagram.