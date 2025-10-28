The boutique luxury firm is starting its global expansion with 14 offices and more than two dozen agents across Bordeaux, the French Riviera and Monaco, with three European luxury property vets to lead the way.

Luxury firm Douglas Elliman has begun its international expansion with outposts in France and Monaco, the brokerage has informed Inman.

The strategic move was made with an eye for rising demand for French properties by Americans, the firm said. Douglas Elliman will have 14 offices and more than two dozen agents across Bordeaux, the French Riviera and Monaco. The brokerage also plans to expand into St. Barts, as well as Paris and the French Alps soon.

Douglas Elliman first announced its intention to expand globally with Elliman International in June 2025.

The company announcement was made at Douglas Elliman’s annual sales gathering, Endeavor, in Las Vegas on Tuesday. European real estate vets Philippe Curutchet, Fredrik Lilloe and Edward de Mallet Morgan will lead the new outposts.

“This announcement represents the realization of our vision for a truly global network that exemplifies our commitment to excellence,” Michael S. Liebowitz, president and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., said in a statement. “Philippe, Fredrik, and Edward have built an exceptional reputation in the French luxury real estate market, with a track record that speaks for itself. They embody the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to client service that define Douglas Elliman, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our team.”

Curutchet founded the holding company Globality in 2009, which specializes in luxury properties and has locations across Bordeaux, Cap Ferret, Pyla sur Mer, Paris, Biarritz, the French Riviera, Monaco, Saint-Barthélemy and the French Alps.

Meanwhile, Lilloe has more than 25 years of experience under his belt in the French Riviera, and has a team that has transacted more than $2 billion in sales. As someone who has sold some of Côte d’Azur’s most elite trophy properties, Lilloe is also often quoted as an expert in publications such as the Financial Times, The New York Times and Le Figaro. He was also affiliated with Knight Frank, Douglas Elliman’s previous international partner, for many years.

De Mallet Morgan, who is group head of The Private Office, brings more than two decades of ultra-luxury real estate experience across more than 15 countries to Douglas Elliman.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first to join Elliman International,” Curutchet and Lilloe said in a joint statement. “Douglas Elliman’s reputation for excellence and innovation in luxury real estate aligns perfectly with our values and vision. This opportunity allows us to offer our clients an elevated level of service and access to a truly global portfolio of extraordinary properties.”

The new European outpost will provide Douglas Elliman agents and clients with a crucial network abroad, and vice versa for the brokerage’s France- and Monaco-based agents and clients. American tourism in France has steadily grown since 2022, Douglas Elliman said, with American tourists exceeding British and German ones as of 2024, leading to a growing demand for American client purchases.

“This endeavor represents a natural evolution for our business,” de Mallet Morgan said in a statement. “Our clients increasingly view real estate as a global portfolio, and this collaboration enables us to provide seamless service across continents while maintaining the personal touch and market expertise they expect from us.”

