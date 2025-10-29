Every holiday is an opportunity to remind people that you’re not just a salesperson, Darryl Davis writes. You’re a neighbor and, possibly, the hero they need now.

If you’re anything like me, you’re thinking the end of October snuck up on us faster than a ghost in a fog machine, right? I’ve heard it all this month from agents who are juggling market shifts, unreasonable (and sometimes unruly) clients and all those not-so-fun “just want to wait until after the holidays” conversations.

Now, poof! Here we are, the week of Halloween, and so many of you are ready to skip the costume and just go as the “stressed out real estate agent” because you don’t have to change.

But here’s the good news: You don’t need weeks of prep or a Hollywood-sized budget to add a little fun (and visibility) to your business before the pumpkins go mushy. You just need a few creative last-minute Halloween marketing tricks, a dash of humor and your real estate superpower — connecting with people.

So, grab your pumpkin-spice latte or triple-shot espresso, and let’s dive in.

7 last-minute Halloween marketing tricks

Here are seven last-minute Halloween marketing ideas you can still pull off this week, and you won’t even need a magic wand. (Though, let’s be honest, that would be cool.)

1. Host a ‘not-so-spooky’ open house

No time for a full haunted-house transformation? No problem. Add a few cobwebs, set out a bowl of candy, play a “Thriller” playlist and call it festive.

Bonus: encourage guests to wear costumes and bring their kids, it makes your open house feel more like a neighborhood event and less like a sales pitch.

Protip: Snap a few photos and post them on social media with a caption like, “This listing is scary good!” or “No tricks, just treats — come see your next home!” Have a coloring contest for the kids, where everyone wins as well.

2. Deliver ‘boo bags’ to your farm

Grab a few small treat bags (think dollar-store Halloween ones), toss in candy or a mini flashlight, and add your business card with a tag that says, “No tricks — just a friendly treat from your neighborhood Realtor!”

Drop them off at neighbors’ doors, or give them to your past clients’ kids. It’s a sweet way to show up without being salesy.

3. Post a Halloween-themed Reel or TikTok

If there were ever a perfect week to show your fun side, this is it. Record a short video with a hook like, “Things in real estate that are scarier than ghosts … ” and then list funny agent moments: the home inspection report, the lowball offer, the client who disappears right before closing.

Agents who make people smile stay top of mind — and that’s the real magic.

4. Host a quick costume contest online

Ask your clients or followers to post photos of their costumes in your comments for a chance to win a $10 coffee gift card. You’ll spark engagement, boost your algorithm and show that you’re a local who loves your community.

And if you dress up? Even better. Nobody forgets a Realtor who can rock a vampire cape and a great Neighborhood Market Report.

5. Go ‘boo’ your office or vendor partners

Grab your mortgage, title and inspector pals — and drop off a few fun Halloween baskets or cards that say: “Thanks for keeping our transactions from turning into nightmares!”

It builds goodwill, keeps you top of mind and strengthens your referral relationships. (Plus, who doesn’t love surprise candy?)

6. Turn a listing tour into a trick-or-treat stop

Hosting an open house or showing this week? Keep a bowl of candy by the door and a small sign that says: “Sweet treats and even sweeter home surprises inside!”

It’s simple, memorable and gives neighbors (aka potential sellers) a reason to stop by and meet you.

7. Share your scariest real estate story (with a happy ending)

Everyone loves a good ghost story — especially one that has a happy ending. Post a short story about a time a deal that almost fell apart, but you saved it, and add a Halloween twist.

Here’s an example:

“The Haunted Closing: How I Exorcised the Deal-Killing Demons and Got It Done!”

“It was a dark and stormy escrow … OK, maybe not stormy, but it sure felt like it! This was the transaction that almost gave me nightmares. The inspection revealed more skeletons in the closet than anyone expected — literally, a cracked foundation, a leaky roof and a buyer ready to bolt.

But here’s the twist: Instead of letting everything whither on the vine, I rolled up my sleeves, got creative and turned this horror story into a happy ending.”

Share how you navigated the challenges. For example:

“I worked closely with the seller to negotiate repairs, brought in trusted contractors to provide estimates and reassured the buyer with clear communication every step of the way. By staying calm and focused, we turned what felt like a haunted house into someone’s dream home.

So, if you’re worried about your real estate journey turning into a scary story, give me a call. I specialize in turning frightful situations into success stories — and I promise, no ghosts included!”

See? That’s fun! Think about a “horror story” of your own you can put a spooky spin on and you’ll entertain, educate and remind your followers that you’re the agent who turns scary situations into success stories.

You don’t have to overthink your marketing — just lean into the moment, and use these last-minute Halloween marketing tricks. Every holiday is an opportunity to remind people that you’re not a “salesperson.” You’re a neighbor, a helper, an advocate, a professional and maybe even the hero who saves their transaction from the real monsters: stress and uncertainty.

Ready? Go ahead — hand out candy, tell a joke and make people smile. Because in real estate (and in life), laughter is the best kind of magic.