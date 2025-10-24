Every agent can use these under-$100 strategies this fall, from coach Darryl Davis, to spark new conversations, grow their business and fill their pipeline — fast.

Let’s be honest — marketing budgets are tight, and competition is fierce. The agents who win right now aren’t the ones necessarily spending the most — they’re the ones thinking creatively, showing up consistently and staying connected to their communities.

9 affordable lead generation ideas for fall 2025

Here are nine affordable, effective and easy-to-do ideas you can launch this fall — each for under $100.

1. Themed stop-by strategy

Fall is the perfect season for thoughtful, creative gestures that make people smile and keep your name top of mind. Try themed stop-bys that tie into the season — small gifts with big impact:

Pumpkin spiced

Deliver a Starbucks or local coffee shop gift card to five great clients with a note:

“Pumpkin Spice and Real Estate Advice! If you have questions about what this market means for you, I’m here to help!”

Core of your business

Drop off a bag or basket of apples to five amazing clients with a note:

“Your friendship and referrals are at the core of my business! Thank you for being an amazing client!”

Whether you’re stopping by offices, front porches or community partners, these little touches spark smiles, gratitude and conversations — and that’s where business begins.

Cost: $5 to $15 for small gifts or gift cards

Protip: Snap a quick selfie with your delivery (with permission), and share it on social media with a local tag or hashtag. A little visibility goes a long way.

2. Host a neighborhood open house (even if it’s not yours)

Partner with another agent to host their listing as a neighborhood event. Invite nearby homeowners with a “Sneak Peek for Neighbors” postcard or door hanger. Add snacks, music and a drawing for a small prize. It’s community connection and lead generation in one.

Cost: $25 to $40 for light refreshments and flyers



Protip: Use a QR code on your invite that links to your “What’s Your Home Worth?” page.

3. Handwritten notes that start conversations

It’s old-school for a reason — it works. Handwrite 10–15 cards to past clients, local business owners or your farm area each week. Keep it personal and short:

“Just thinking of you and hoping life is treating you well. If you ever need anything real estate-related, I’m happy to help.”

Cost: $15 to $30 for cards and postage

Protip: Add a printed market stat for their neighborhood to make it feel extra relevant.

4. ‘Your coffee is on me’ campaign

Partner with a local café to prepay for a dozen coffees. Have the barista hand out your business card with a note:

“Your coffee is on me today — enjoy! — [Your Name], Your Neighborhood Realtor.”

It’s unforgettable goodwill marketing that gets people talking.

Cost: $25 to $50, depending on your local shop

Protip: Post about it in a local Facebook group to amplify your reach.

5. ‘Just listed / just sold’ neighbor calls

Skip the cold calls; focus on helpful conversations. Call neighbors around a recent listing or sale and say:

“We just helped another homeowner nearby. Curious if you’d like a quick home value update?”

It’s conversational, not pushy, and it positions you as the local expert.

Cost: Free (plus time and maybe coffee)

Protip: Keep a simple tracking sheet: 20 calls equal three solid leads on average.

6. Host a quick online mini session

Pick one relevant topic (“How to Sell Before the New Year” or “5 Fix-Ups That Add the Most Value”) and go live on Facebook or Zoom for 20 minutes. Keep it casual, fun and full of value — no slides needed. Invite friends, clients and local business owners to join.

Cost: Free to $20 for boosted post promotion

Protip: Reuse the replay as content for your email list or social channels.

7. Birthday, home-iversary or holiday cards

A simple mailed card is still one of the most meaningful touches an agent can make. Use holidays (Halloween, Thanksgiving or even “fall back” for daylight savings) as excuses to reconnect.

Cost: $1 to $3 per card, including postage

Protip: Hand-sign every card and add a quick line about what’s happening in their local market.

8. Partner up with a local business

Team up with a small business (like a bakery, insurance agent or home décor shop) for a cross-promo. Example: They display your flyer, and you feature them in your e-newsletter or Facebook post. Both sides win, and it costs next to nothing.

Cost: Usually free or under $30 for flyers or a giveaway

Protip: Bring cookies when you pitch it. Sugar helps everything.

9. ‘Ask me about real estate’ coffee shop hours

Set up at a local coffee shop once a week with a small tabletop sign that says, “Ask me about real estate!” Bring your laptop, and work while you’re there. You’ll be surprised how many casual conversations turn into leads.

Cost: $10 to $20 for coffee and the sign



Protip: Post your “office hours” on social — it makes you approachable and visible.

You don’t need a massive ad budget to make a massive impact. What you need is consistency, creativity, and connection. Every one of these ideas works because it’s rooted in relationships — not algorithms.

So, stop waiting for the market to shift; be the one who shifts it. Pick one of these ideas, make it your own and get out there. You’ll be amazed at what $100 (and a little hustle) can do.

Because in this business, it’s not about spending money. It’s about showing up.