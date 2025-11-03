Your brokerage sets the tone for your business, Jessica Souza writes. Here’s how to find the one that aligns with your goals, your culture and your long-term vision.

Let’s be honest: Choosing a brokerage is a lot like dating. You’re looking for that perfect mix of chemistry, trust and shared values. The right brokerage should feel like a partnership, not just a place to park your license.

When I first started in real estate, I was part of a team under a big corporate brand. It was comfortable and structured, all the boxes were checked. But something about the independent model kept tugging at me. The culture, the flexibility, the deeper community connection … it just felt right. I was actually the one who suggested we make the move to an independent brokerage, and it changed everything.

It aligned with who we were — collaborative, community-driven and eager to build something personal rather than compete with corporate red tape. That move taught me something important: Sometimes the right fit isn’t about what looks best on paper, but what feels most aligned in practice.

Now, as a broker who regularly interviews teams looking to make a move, I see that same crossroad every day. Some teams thrive under the structure of a large brand; others crave independence and ownership. There’s no “wrong” choice — but there is a right one for you.

5 steps for choosing the right brokerage for your team

Let’s break down how to find it.

1. Start with your vision, not the offer

Before you compare splits, tech packages or shiny sign-on bonuses, pause and ask: “What am I really building here?”

Are you growing a fast-paced, transaction-heavy team that thrives on lead flow and automation? Or are you building a boutique-style group that leads with relationships and local expertise?

Your brokerage should support that vision, not compete with it.

For example, if you’re deeply invested in mentorship and culture, you might not thrive in a fully virtual, high-volume environment. On the flip side, if you’re ready to scale big and love the power of systems, that might be your perfect match.

The goal isn’t to find “the best brokerage.” It’s to find the one that aligns with your best version of success.

2. Know the major brokerage styles and what they offer

Let’s simplify the four main types of brokerages you’ll encounter and what kind of team each model tends to serve best:

Tech-focused brokerages: These prioritize innovation and scalability. Think robust CRMs, AI-driven lead systems and dashboards galore. They’re great for teams that love data, efficiency and virtual flexibility. Just make sure your agents actually use the tech.

Indie boutiques: These are small but mighty. They often allow more creative branding, flexible operations and deep community ties. Perfect if your team values individuality, collaboration and strong local identity. (This was the model that won my heart — it just felt like home.)

Big-box nationals: These are the major players with national recognition, standardized processes and consistent training programs. If your team thrives on brand credibility, systems and corporate-level resources, this might be your lane.

Family-style brokerages: These focus on culture first. Think mentorship, accessibility and community. Great for agents who want to feel known, supported and part of something bigger than the next deal.

The key? Choose the environment that matches your leadership style.

3. Measure the ‘support-to-split’ ratio

Here’s the hard truth: A high commission split doesn’t always mean a better deal.

If you’re getting 100 percent of the income but 0 percent of the support, that’s not leverage; that’s burnout.

Ask yourself:

What level of admin or transaction coordination is included?

Will my agents have access to marketing or branding tools?

Are training and masterminds available, or do we build that ourselves?

How does the brokerage invest in agent development?

Your team’s productivity (and sanity) depend on how supported they feel. When evaluating brokerages, look for the one that allows you to do your best work as a leader and create space for your team to grow.

As an independent brokerage owner, I’ll admit, we don’t always compete with the same split flexibility that larger corporations can offer. But what we do offer is deeper collaboration, one-on-one coaching and shared ownership in the culture we’re building.

To me, it always comes down to support > splits. Because an empowered, balanced agent outperforms an exhausted one every time.

4. Align your leadership bandwidth with your brokerage model

This one’s big. Every brokerage model demands a different level of time and energy from you as a team leader.

If you’re running your team like a mini-brokerage already, handling training, marketing, onboarding and accountability, an indie or high-autonomy brokerage may give you more freedom to run your vision.

But if you want to focus on coaching and culture without juggling every system, you might be better aligned with a brokerage that offers back-office infrastructure, tech tools and compliance support built in.

The goal is to scale smart, not stretched. Choose a brokerage that complements your leadership strengths and fills the gaps where you need support.

5. Don’t overlook the culture, it’s your retention strategy

Culture is what makes agents stay when things get hard.

When evaluating potential brokerages, pay attention to the intangibles:

How does leadership communicate?

Do agents collaborate or compete?

Are people celebrated or compared?

Does the environment reflect abundance or scarcity?

Ask to attend a meeting, a social event or even shadow a team for a day. You’ll feel it immediately.

Culture isn’t fluff; it’s the glue that holds everything together when markets shift and motivation dips. It’s what your agents will talk about long after they’ve forgotten the split structure.

And as a team leader, culture starts with you. Your tone, your transparency, your consistency — those things shape how your team experiences this business.

Choosing the right brokerage for your team isn’t about finding the flashiest offer or the biggest brand. It’s about alignment.

Start with your vision. Understand your options. Prioritize support and sustainability.

I’ve sat on both sides of the table — the agent helping lead a team into an independent model and the broker interviewing teams considering their next move. What I’ve learned is this: There’s no perfect model, just the right fit for your goals, your people and your season of business.

When you find a brokerage that matches your values, amplifies your strengths and allows you to lead the way you were meant to, that’s when the real magic happens.

Because at the end of the day, you’re not just choosing a brokerage. You’re choosing your business ecosystem.

Choose wisely, and choose what feels like home.