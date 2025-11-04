Help your buyer clients achieve their goals before the year ends, trainer Bernice Ross writes, and start 2026 strong with a commission check in your pocket.

The end of 2025 and early 2026 may be a golden window of opportunity for your buyers. Mortgage rates have dropped, inventory and days on market (DOM) are up, and there is a glut of new homes in many places. All this equals opportunity for your buyers to get the best possible deal on a home right now.

10 ways to get buyers off the fence

Here are 10 ways to get your reluctant buyers off the fence and under contract.

1. Tax advantages and year-end perks are in play

Closing before Dec. 31 means buyers may be able to deduct mortgage interest, property taxes and points paid on their 2025 income tax returns, thereby reducing their taxable income for 2025. Highlight how timing the purchase now aligns with fiscal benefits that vanish on Jan. 1, 2026.

2. Mortgage rates drop to their lowest levels since October 2024

When mortgage rates drop, buyers feel more confident about purchasing. “The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped to 6.26 percent [for the week of Oct. 23], the lowest point since early October 2024,” according to Bankrate’s latest lender survey. In fact, Bankrate has mortgages available for as low as 5.51 percent.

Given that rates have already dropped, spread the word not only to your current buyers, but on the socials and any other channels you use for marketing. What to say?

“Mortgage rates have dropped, and inventory is up. Now is the best time in months to get a great rate, a great house and at a great price.”

3. Economic uncertainty could create tougher lender criteria

Economic headwinds and uncertainty about the impact of tariffs could result in lenders scrutinizing loan applications more closely in 2026. Even if rates remain down, lenders may require higher credit scores or stricter debt-to-income ratios.

At this point in time, however, approval processes are still relatively buyer-friendly. Urge your clients to lock in their financing as soon as possible to avoid potential changes in 2026.

4. Inventory increases mean more choices and better deals

Acccording to the National Association of Realtors, there has been a 1.3 percent increase in inventory. Currently, there are 1.55 million units on the market, the equivalent of a 4.6-month supply. While this hasn’t crossed into being a buyer’s market, it does translate into much better choices for buyers than they have had for a very long time.

5. Use slowing market statistics to obtain a lower purchase price plus lower ‘lifetime costs’

When properties aren’t selling, your buyers are able to negotiate better terms that will not only lower the price but other costs as well. For example:

Seller credits to permanently buy down the rate (not just temporary buydowns)

Closing-cost credits to keep cash in the buyer’s pocket

Flexible occupancy (rent-back or early occupancy) to reduce interim housing costs

6. Builders are offering real concessions

At the end of the year, builders are especially motivated to get inventory off their books. This translates into interest rate buy-downs, closing cost credits and increases in the number of upgrades buyers may be able to negotiate. These additional incentives often motivate buyers to purchase a new home rather than a resale.

If there are new homes in your area, it’s worth checking out exactly what local builders are offering. Chances are, there are some great deals coupled with bonus upgrades and interest rate buy-downs, especially if your buyers can close before the end of the year.

7. ‘It’s the holidays’

Many agents use this lame excuse to take time off over the holiday season. Smart agents know that fewer agents working means less competition for buyers and sellers who really need to transact now. Tell your buyers, “You now have an opportunity to negotiate a really great deal while everyone else is waiting until next spring.”

8. Target stale listings and those who delist and then relist

Many sellers who listed earlier this year became frustrated about not selling and pulled their homes off the market. As we approach year‐end, some of those homes will be relisted, often with better prices and terms.

To locate these properties, check the listing histories on the MLS. Not only may they be a great deal for your buyers, but those that haven’t been relisted may very well be a chance to pick up a listing as well.

9. Your hyperlocal market matters more than ever

While national numbers are useful, your hyperlocal market is the only one that really matters. Pay special attention to areas where there is activity as well as where the dead zones are. Those lagging markets are ripe with opportunity — encourage your buyers to take advantage of it.

10. Prices are stable but may rebound during spring selling season

Buyers who decide to wait until 2026 to transact may very well experience another round of price growth this spring. The “buy-low” moment is right now.

What buyers can afford at this moment in time may be more expensive in 2026, especially if there is the usual uptick in sales during spring 2026. For buyers who purchase now and where there is an increase in prices this spring, that translates into quick equity in mid-2026.

The time for your buyers to act is now

The clock is ticking for your buyers. Instead of letting the holiday slow you down and hold you back, encourage your prospects to seize the moment and possibly experience equity gains sooner than they may realize. Search for those standout opportunities and spread the word to your past clients and network.

Best of all, by hustling through the holiday season, there’s a good chance you’ll kick off 2026 with a commission boost in your pocket.