This holiday season is all about speed, personalization and AI. Shoppers are using ChatGPT to make decisions, and now they can browse Zillow listings there, too, Jessi Healey writes. Holiday marketing for real estate agents means adapting fast, building trust and showing up where clients are already searching.

Holiday marketing for real estate agents looks a little different this year, mostly because shoppers aren’t just searching, they’re chatting. From gift lists to home listings, AI is shaping how people discover, compare and decide.

Adobe predicts a surge in AI-powered shopping traffic, and now that Zillow lives inside ChatGPT, those same habits are creeping into real estate. The question isn’t whether clients will use AI this season, it’s how you’ll meet them there.

The big picture: AI is shaping holiday marketing for real estate agents

Holiday shoppers are going all in on AI, and that shift matters for real estate, too. Adobe Analytics predicts traffic from AI assistants to retail sites will surge more than 500 percent this year, with the biggest spikes expected in the 10 days before Thanksgiving. Shoppers say they’ll use AI for research, deal-hunting and personalized recommendations, marking the first holiday season where consumers truly lean on generative AI.

Now layer in OpenAI’s newest move: Apps inside ChatGPT. Zillow is the first such real estate partner, letting users search for homes — complete with photos, maps and filters — right in chat. The line between conversation and conversion is vanishing fast, and that’s resetting expectations across every industry.

When consumers spend two months asking AI for gift ideas and instant deals, they’ll expect that same speed and personalization when they’re ready for a bigger purchase, like finding, touring or buying a home.

5 trends changing holiday marketing for agents this year

Mobile is the default. Adobe expects 56 percent of holiday spending to happen on mobile. If your links, lead forms or Calendly booking pages aren’t buttery-smooth on a phone, you’re already losing leads. Social and affiliates drive growth. Instagram and Reddit are outperforming TikTok for engagement. Think “saveable” and “shareable,” not just “viral.” GenAI referrals surge before Thanksgiving. Peak AI-driven traffic is projected for Nov. 17 and Nov. 25, which are perfect dates for your local-market content drops. ‘Renovation over relocation.’ Many shoppers are using holiday deals to upgrade what they already own. That story resonates in real estate, too. Show how clients can build equity whether they stay or move. Discounts drive decision-makers. Consumers are in a comparison mindset. “Best-of” lists and “Top 3 neighborhoods under $X” posts hit the same sweet spot as Cyber Monday shopping guides.

Why it matters for real estate professionals: When consumers train their holiday habits around AI helpers and seamless in-chat experiences, they start expecting that same simplicity everywhere, especially in real estate. Touring a home, scheduling a consult or comparing neighborhoods should feel as intuitive as adding something to an online cart.

The new Zillow partnership with ChatGPT may ultimately expedite that shift.

Your quick-start playbook for holiday real estate marketing

The holidays are hectic, which makes them the perfect time to streamline your marketing and show up where your audience already is. Use this quick-start playbook to stay visible, valuable and on-trend in an AI-first season.

Publish AI-ready guides. Create short, scannable “decision helper” posts that mirror what people ask AI: “Best starter neighborhoods under $X,” “Rent vs buy in 2026,” or “Top 3 ways to cut your payment.” Make mobile your home base. If it takes more than two taps to book a consult, fix it. Most buyers are now researching, comparing and scheduling on mobile. Offer ‘renovate vs relocate’ bundles. Pair local data with practical value: A stager, contractor and lender list, to help clients make confident decisions. Use Instagram and Reddit where they excel. On Instagram, build save-worthy checklists. On Reddit, post useful local content, grants, zoning maps or neighborhood stats. Share AI prompts for buyers. Try: “Act as a relocation assistant for a family of four moving to [city]. Prioritize commute under 30 minutes to [address], budget $X, must-have [schools/parks]. Give 3 neighborhood options with pros and cons.” Then follow up with: “Want this personalized with MLS data and off-market intel? Text HOLIDAY to [shortcode].” Run a two-week “micro-market” series. From Nov. 17 through Cyber Week, post one stat a day — price per square foot, days on market, top three neighborhoods under the median — to ride peak AI-driven traffic.

Ready-to-post swipe copy for every platform

Instagram carousel caption

Holiday shoppers are turning to AI for decisions. I’m sharing daily micro-market bites through Cyber Week to help you plan 2026 moves. Save this, and tap the link in bio to book a 10-minute consult.

TikTok / Reels hook

“I asked ChatGPT to find three hidden-gem neighborhoods under $X — here’s what it missed and how to actually tour them.”

Reddit (r/[yourcity]) post

First-time buyer grants you can stack in [city] this winter + sample budgets.

Email subject

This holiday is AI-first. Here’s how it changes your 2026 move.

CTA line

Want the off-market and builder inventory ChatGPT can’t surface yet? Reply “HOLIDAY” for a custom list.

Key dates to plan around

Nov. 17 and Nov. 25: Peak AI-referred traffic — schedule your most valuable guides and “decision helper” posts.

Nov. 28 (Black Friday) and Dec. 1–2 (Cyber Monday/Tue): Tap into the comparison mindset with “best-of” or “neighborhood showdown” content.

What’s next

OpenAI’s new Instant Checkout feature signals where things are headed: Full in-chat commerce. As AI becomes the place where discovery and action happen, expect real estate workflows, from pre-qual checklists to tour scheduling, to move inside the chat, with Zillow already leading the way.

Beyond Black Friday: Turn affiliate marketing into a real estate side hustle

Affiliate and partnership marketing isn’t just for influencers; it’s a rising revenue stream for agents with loyal audiences. Rakuten Advertising’s Beyond Black Friday report shows that shoppers value trust and seamless discovery more than discounts. Curate partnerships that make sense for your brand: Think local décor stores, moving services or eco-friendly products. You’ll strengthen credibility while creating a new income channel that rewards authenticity.

What this means for real estate professionals

Treat your collaborations, from home stagers and lenders to local businesses, like your own micro affiliate ecosystem. Cross-promote, co-create content, and use clear tracking or lead-sharing agreements as part of your holiday marketing for real estate agents strategy.

You’re not just marketing listings — you’re building a local network that mirrors how modern consumers shop, decide and buy.

Humor sells: What JCPenney’s laugh-out-loud holiday campaign can teach agents

JCPenney’s “Really Big Deals” holiday campaign isn’t just about discounts; it’s about disarming shoppers with humor. Each week through Christmas, the brand is debuting new deals during “Thursday Night Football,” pairing each drop with a comedy routine filmed in a JCPenney-turned-comedy club and hosted by Shaquille O’Neal.

Chief marketer Marisa Thalberg says the strategy stems from empathy and realism, understanding how tight finances shape everyday choices while still giving people something to smile about. Her approach blends value and vibe: “Wow them with what we’ve got, then show that it costs less than they’d expect.”

What this means for real estate professionals

The same principle applies to real estate marketing this holiday season. You can lighten up without losing credibility. Post or email something that winks at real life, the stress of holiday prep, the “guest-ready kitchen” or the “perfect home for hosting” while still delivering value.

Humor builds connection, especially in uncertain times, and a little personality can help your brand stand out from a scroll of AI-generated sameness.

Co-sourcing your holiday marketing: How to scale without burning out

PepsiCo’s latest collaboration with VaynerMedia redefines the old in-house vs. agency debate, and it’s a model that fits perfectly for real estate pros during the holidays. Rather than choosing between doing it all yourself or hiring out completely, PepsiCo calls its approach “co-sourcing.” It’s a partnership where teams share KPIs, move fast and focus on results, not layers of approval.

The results speak volumes: Since expanding the relationship, PepsiCo has tripled content output and boosted engagement by up to 70 percent across its beverage brands. The secret? Blending in-house strategy with outsourced agility, especially for fast-moving social platforms like TikTok.

What this means for real estate professionals

If you’ve been meaning to refresh your marketing but don’t have the time or bandwidth, the holidays are a perfect window to test a co-sourced approach. Bring in a freelance designer, strategist or social partner for a focused campaign, like a “12 Days of Local Listings” series or a year-end client appreciation push.

Then, when the spring market heats up, you’ll already have that collaborative rhythm built. Sometimes the smartest move isn’t doing more yourself, it’s finding the right creative ally to move faster with you.

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

AI-driven shopping is up 500 percent, and it’s shaping how clients search for homes.

Zillow is now inside ChatGPT, blurring the line between chat and search.

Mobile, affiliates and GenAI referrals dominate this holiday season.

Use AI-ready guides, quick posts and micro-market stats through Cyber Week.

Try affiliate income, humor and co-sourced help to level up holiday marketing.



Smart holiday marketing starts now for real estate agents

From AI-driven discovery to humor and collaboration, if you want to win holiday marketing for real estate agents this season, act like modern brands: Trusted, nimble and ready to meet clients wherever they search next.

The holidays have always tested how adaptable marketers can be, but this year, agility is everything. Whether you’re experimenting with ChatGPT prompts, affiliate income or a little humor in your next email, the goal is the same: Keep it smart, fast and human.

Because in an AI-first world, the real estate pros who win this season won’t be the ones shouting the loudest — they’ll be the ones speaking the language their clients already use.

Each week on Trending, digital marketer Jessi Healey dives into what’s buzzing in social media and why it matters for real estate professionals. From viral trends to platform changes, she’ll break it all down so you know what’s worth your time — and what’s not.

The future is here — and it’s powered by AI. October is Artificial Intelligence Month at Inman. We’ll dive into how agents, brokerages and startups are harnessing AI to reimagine real estate, and we’ll honor the trailblazers leading the way with Inman AI Awards.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.