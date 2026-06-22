Bring balance to your real estate business with these strategies for managing near-term transactions and long-term lead generation from coach Darryl Davis.

Ask 10 real estate professionals what the best lead source is and you will get 10 answers. Here is a more useful way to think about it. Stop asking which activity is best and start asking what each activity is for.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY

Every prospecting move you make pays into one of two accounts: your now account and your future account. The professionals who thrive in any market keep both funded.

Picture a restaurant. Tonight’s covers pay this week’s bills. Next month’s reservations keep the lights on later. A great restaurant works both at once, and so should you.

The now account: pick up the phone

Now business is anything that can produce a conversation and, possibly, an appointment, today. The fastest tool for that, hands down, is the telephone. Mail crawls. Door knocking is slow. The phone lets you have a real conversation in minutes with people who have already raised their hand.

Here is the practical setup. Block specific days and specific times and treat them as unbreakable. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from nine to 10 is a fine start. Call for a full hour. My favorites to call are for-sale-by-owners, expired listings and past clients, because the first two have already told the world they want to sell, and the third already trusts you.

You do not need a memorized script. You need a simple, human opener. With an expired, try something like this:

“Hi, this is Pat with ABC Realty. I noticed your home came off the market, and I am sure that was frustrating. I help homeowners in exactly your situation, and I would love to learn what happened so I can tell you honestly whether I can do better. Do you have two minutes?”

Warm, direct, no pressure.

The future account: plant where you already stand

Future business is everything that pays off later. Farming a neighborhood, community events, volunteering, sponsoring a team, sitting on a school committee and consistent mailings. Some cost money, some only cost time. None of it rings the register this week, and that is exactly the point. You are funding next quarter and next year.

3 rules that make it work

Fund both accounts, not just one. All now business and you live deal to deal, white-knuckling every slow week. All future business, and you starve while you wait for the harvest. Pick one activity for each account and commit to both. Make consistency the non-negotiable. Consistency beats intensity every time. Ten calls a day, five days a week, will bury a hundred panic calls made once a month. Same with farming: a neighborhood remembers the name that keeps showing up, not the one that appeared once. Choose activities you actually enjoy. This business is emotionally draining on its own. Bolt on a method you hate, and you simply will not do it. If you would rather talk than knock, live on the phone. If events light you up, work the room. Enjoyment is what makes consistency survivable.

How to weight the 2 accounts

The right mix is not fixed; it flexes with your market and your stage.

New to the business or working a slow market? Tilt hard toward now business, because you need conversations and income quickly, and you cannot wait two years for a farm to mature.

Established, with a healthy past-client base in a busy market? You can afford to invest more in future business, because referrals are already feeding you.

Reassess the balance every quarter, the same way you would review any other part of your business.

Here is what a balanced week can look like:

Three one-hour calling blocks, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings, before the day gets away from you.

One future-business action, maybe dropping your monthly mailing or showing up at a community event.

One hour reconnecting with past clients, not to sell, just to stay top of mind.

That is roughly five focused hours, and it keeps both accounts funded without taking over your calendar.

Protect those blocks ferociously. The reason most professionals struggle with prospecting is not that they do not know what to do, it is that the urgent work of servicing current deals constantly crowds out the important work of generating the next ones. If it is not on the calendar and defended, it will not happen.

One more practical note on the enjoyment rule, because it is easy to dismiss as soft. If you dread your prospecting, you will find a hundred creative ways to avoid it, and the avoidance will cost you far more than the discomfort ever would. So engineer the work to fit you.

Hate cold calling but love people? Lead with past clients, referrals and community events. Prefer quiet focus? Build a strong mailing and online presence and reserve the phone for warm follow-up. There is no single correct system, only the one you will actually run week after week.

Here is your assignment this week. Choose one now-business activity, almost certainly the phone, and put the time blocks on your calendar before you close this article. Then choose one future-business activity, and schedule the first action.

Two accounts, both funded, both consistent, both enjoyable. Do that, and you will stop chasing the perfect lead source, because you will be too busy working the two that actually pay you.