The quietest person on the flight deck is usually the one in charge, writes former pilot Ben Stern. Here are five ways to put quiet leadership to work in your business.

There’s a myth about leadership in high-stakes work that the movies love and reality keeps disproving: The person in command is the loudest one in the room. The decisive voice, the snap orders, the take-charge energy that signals someone is running the show.

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After 35 years flying for a major airline, I can tell you the best captains I’ve ever shared a flight deck with were almost unnervingly quiet. Not passive. Not indecisive. Quiet in a specific way. They listened more than they talked, they asked before they told, and when they did speak, it carried weight precisely because they hadn’t spent it on noise.

This matters in real estate more than most agents realize because our business runs on a quiet assumption that the agent should be selling at all times. Talking. Pitching. Filling silence. Steering. We mistake verbal momentum for competence.

Aviation learned the hard way

In the 1970s and 1980s, a string of accidents traced back to the same root cause: a first officer saw the danger, knew something was wrong and didn’t say it loudly enough — or a captain was so locked into his own plan that he didn’t hear it.

The industry’s response was a discipline called Crew Resource Management, and at its core is a deceptively simple idea: The person in charge is responsible for creating an environment where everyone else feels safe telling them the truth.

Translate that to a listing appointment. The agent who walks in and performs for 45 minutes has learned nothing about the seller.

The agent who asks real questions and then actually shuts up long enough to hear the answers — what the seller is afraid of, what the last agent got wrong, what a good outcome actually looks like to this specific person — walks out with the information that wins the listing and saves the transaction three weeks later.

The same principle applies inside your own brokerage. If you lead a team and your newest agent spots a problem in a contract but doesn’t feel safe flagging it to you, that’s not their failure. That’s yours. You built a flight deck where the junior person stays quiet. In aviation, we know exactly where that leads.

Quiet leadership isn’t softness. The captains I admired most could be absolutely immovable when the situation demanded it. But they spent their authority carefully, which is why it meant something when they used it.

They understood that the goal isn’t to look like you’re in charge. It’s to run an operation where the right information reaches the right person in time to matter — and that almost never happens when the loudest voice is the only one talking.

The next time you’re tempted to fill the silence at a listing appointment or a team meeting, don’t. See what shows up in the space you leave open. On the flight deck and at the closing table, it’s usually the thing you most need to hear.

Putting quiet leadership to work: A field guide for agents

The concepts above aren’t abstract. Here’s how to bring them off the page and into your daily practice.

1. Run a pre-appointment brief

Before every listing presentation, take five minutes and ask yourself one question: What do I actually know about this seller’s situation, and what am I assuming?

Write down the difference. What you don’t know is your agenda for the first 15 minutes of the appointment — not your pitch.

2. Set a talk ratio, and hold it

In Crew Resource Management training, we study voice recorder transcripts and look at who was talking when things went wrong. The pattern is consistent: The person in charge was doing most of it.

A good starting benchmark is 30/70 — you talk 30 percent of the time, the client talks 70 percent of the time. It feels uncomfortable at first. That discomfort is the work.

3. Ask the question behind the question

When a seller says they want to list at a number you know is too high, the surface question is about price. The real question is usually about fear — fear of leaving money on the table, fear of being taken advantage of, fear of a transition they’re not ready for. Quiet leaders don’t argue the surface. They sit with the seller long enough to find the real thing.

4. Debrief without blame

After every transaction — smooth or rough — spend fifteen minutes on what happened. Not to assign fault, but to understand the sequence. What did we know and when? What would we do differently?

In aviation, this is called a post-flight debrief, and it’s how crews get better without waiting for something to go wrong again. Most real estate teams skip this entirely. That’s a competitive advantage sitting on the table.

5. Let silence do the work in negotiation

After you present an offer or deliver a counteroffer, stop talking. The silence belongs to the other party. Filling it for them is a habit that costs your clients money. Train yourself to wait. The first person to speak after a number lands is usually the one making the next concession.

Quiet leadership is a skill, and like any skill, it feels awkward before it feels natural. But the agents and team leaders who master it tend to build something most of the loud ones never do: a reputation for being the person in the room who actually knows what’s going on.

That reputation is worth more than any pitch you’ll ever give.

Ben Stern is a Realtor with RE/MAX Prime Properties in Orlando, Florida. Get connected on Instagram or LinkedIn.