Big companies are racing to own more of the homeownership lifecycle, Deb Siefkin writes. Agents need to earn more trust in the client’s decision-making process.

Picture an agent scrolling headlines over coffee.

Now, Bed Bath and Beyond acquires Fathom Holdings. She almost laughs at the last one.

The home goods company? Then she sets down her coffee.

Because maybe the headline is not as strange as it sounds. Maybe the strange part is that so many agents still think the transaction starts when the phone rings.

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I am not trying to scare you. I am trying to make sure you are paying attention.

I have sat across the table from enough agents to know that most of them are ignoring these headlines, not because they are careless, but because they are busy. They have clients to call, listings to manage, contracts to negotiate and closings to keep together.

But part of our job as brokers, mentors and advisors is to look up long enough to notice when the ground is shifting. And the ground is shifting.

Because that headline is the one worth reading slowly. Bed Bath and Beyond is not buying a brokerage to sell houses, but rather to be present across the entire arc of homeownership. The search. The financing. The purchase. The closing. The furnishing. The renovation. The maintenance. And eventually, the next move.

That is not just a retail strategy. That is a relationship strategy. And agents need to understand what is being competed for.

The platforms are not trying to replace you. They are trying to get to your client before you do.

The through-line in every one of these deals is about who earns the first conversation — not company size, brand recognition or technology.

If a consumer begins their housing journey inside a search portal, mortgage platform, retail ecosystem or AI-driven recommendation engine, the agent may still be in the transaction but is no longer the first trusted voice in the room. Someone else has already framed what the consumer should expect, what they can afford and what questions they should ask.

That changes the agent’s job in ways that matter.

5 things to pay attention to right now

1. You cannot afford to meet people only at the transaction

The agents who will feel the most pressure from this consolidation are the ones who wait — for a lead to come in, for someone to raise their hand, for the phone to ring.

The platform is not waiting.

The platform is present during the browsing phase, the wondering phase, the should-we-or-shouldn’t-we phase. By the time a consumer becomes a formal lead, the platform has often already shaped how they think about the process. The agent’s answer to this is not paid leads or faster follow-up.

It’s earlier presence, being visible in your community before someone is ready, being useful in your content before someone has a question, being consistent with your database so that when life shifts, you are already in the room.

You cannot manufacture trust at the moment someone needs it.

You have to already have it.

2. Borrowed attention is a liability you may be carrying without realizing it

Many agents have built real businesses around borrowed attention. Portal leads. Brokerage leads. Paid referral platforms. Relocation pipelines. These sources work, and there is nothing wrong with using them. But borrowed attention always comes with a cost, and that cost tends to rise as fewer companies control more of the consumer pathway.

The question worth asking is simple: If your current lead source changed tomorrow, would you still have a business?

That is not a comfortable question, but it’s necessary. Every agent should be building a direct database, not just a list of names, but a living record of relationships, timing, life changes, housing questions and future possibilities. The agents who know their people will always have more options than those waiting for a platform to send them strangers.

3. Listing exposure has become a client advice conversation, not a back-office decision

Inventory is power. Visibility is power. And the way listings are distributed, prioritized or withheld is no longer a topic agents can leave to the transaction coordinator.

Sellers deserve a clear explanation of what they are choosing when they choose a marketing strategy. Not a slogan. Not a vague promise about maximum exposure. A clear, direct conversation about trade-offs:

What buyer pool are we intentionally reaching?

What buyer pool are we intentionally giving up?

What is the risk of limited exposure, and what is the upside?

If an agent cannot have that conversation fluently, they are not fully serving the seller. And as more companies build integrated listing and distribution models, the stakes of that conversation are only going to grow.

4. Affiliated services are where trust is going to be tested

Mortgage. Title. Insurance. Moving. Renovation. Home services. These are no longer afterthoughts in a transaction. They’re core revenue lines in the economic model behind many of these mergers.

Integrated services can genuinely benefit consumers. Convenience matters. A smoother experience matters. But there is a meaningful difference between a client being offered a well-organized choice and a client being moved through a funnel.

The agent’s job is to help clients understand that difference and to ask the questions an advocate asks:

Is the affiliated lender competitive?

Is the title relationship transparent?

Are the service providers actually good or just available?

Is this a benefit to the client, a benefit to the platform or both?

That is also what separates an agent from a coordinator.

5. The thing that cannot be automated is judgment

Consumers can find listings. They can read market reports, ask AI for neighborhood summaries, compare mortgage rates and watch a dozen YouTube videos before they ever talk to anyone.

Information is everywhere.

Judgment is not.

The agent who says “I can help you buy or sell” is offering something most platforms can now approximate. The agent who says “Let’s figure out what decision actually serves this stage of your life” is offering something they cannot.

Should you sell now or wait?

Buy first or sell first?

Downsize, remodel, relocate, hold the property or help an aging parent move?

What are you solving for: money, timing, certainty, family, flexibility, peace of mind?

That is advisory work. It does not run on an algorithm. And it is the work that will matter most as more of the transactional layer gets absorbed into platforms.

The lesson in all of this consolidation is not that agents are going away, but the casual version of the agent role is getting harder to defend.

If your value is access, automation will challenge it. If your value is lead response, platforms will control it. If your value is paperwork, technology will compress it.

But if your value is interpretation, trust, local intelligence and decision clarity, consolidation may actually make you more important.

The big companies are racing to own more of the homeownership lifecycle. Agents need to earn more trust in the client’s decision-making process.

That is the work now.