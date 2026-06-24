Stop trying to sell yourself, and start emphasizing your expertise to make a big impression on high-net-worth clients, coach Verl Workman writes.

One of the biggest misconceptions in real estate is that luxury clients hire luxury agents.

They don’t. They hire certainty.

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Yet every year, I watch agents spend enormous amounts of energy trying to look successful enough to attract higher-end clients. They upgrade their branding. Redesign their websites. Purchase luxury marketing materials, even cars and jewelry.

And then they wonder why premium listings still seem out of reach.

Affluent clients aren’t just buying image

They’re buying confidence. Not confidence in your personality. Confidence in your expertise.

Recently, I was on a coaching call with Gillian Oxley, a Royal LePage luxury agent in Toronto. Today, she is one of the most respected agents in her market, but her story didn’t begin with luxury marketing, exclusive events or carefully crafted branding.

In fact, it began with a crisis.

After spending years buying, renovating and selling homes, she found herself holding two luxury properties when the 2007 market collapsed.

“I was literally frozen, with no clue what to do next,” she told me. “I remember my father saying, ‘Well, you’re in a real pickle. What are you going to do now?’ And I said, ‘Don’t worry Dad. I’m going to get my real estate license.'”

That’s not the beginning of a luxury real estate story. That’s the beginning of an expertise story. Because what happened next is where most agents get it wrong.

When people hear that Oxley became one of the top agents in Toronto’s prestigious Rosedale neighborhood, they assume there must have been a breakthrough moment.

There wasn’t. There was mastery.

“The one thing that I believe I did differently,” she said, “was I made a conscious effort to be an area expert. I learned about every house in my area, checked the owners and how long they had been in their homes and educated myself on the various nuances of the neighborhood.”

Don’t skip the expertise step

That’s the part most people skip. The industry loves shortcuts. Consumers don’t. The truth is that expertise compounds quietly for years before anyone recognizes it.

Most agents are trying to become known. The best agents are trying to become undeniable. And those are very different pursuits.

Years later, Oxley became the top agent in her market segment. Not because she branded herself as the expert. Because she became one.

That’s an important distinction.

The best listings are rarely won at the listing appointment. They’re won years beforehand through preparation, knowledge, and consistency.

But expertise alone isn’t enough. Eventually, every successful agent encounters a different challenge: Growth.

One of the most common patterns I see among top producers is that their reputation grows faster than their infrastructure. Clients receive exceptional service because the agent personally touches everything.

Until they can’t.

The business grows. Complexity grows. Expectations grow. And eventually, the agent becomes the bottleneck. For Oxley, systems were the key to changing that pattern. “The major impact [coaching] had on my business was the creation of systems and the ability to streamline processes across my business and my team,” she said.

That observation matters because it exposes another misconception in our industry. A lot of agents believe exceptional service comes from exceptional effort. It doesn’t.

Exceptional service comes from exceptional systems. Effort can create success. Systems create consistency. And consistency is what clients ultimately trust.

The highest-performing businesses aren’t built on heroic individuals. They’re built on repeatable standards. That’s true whether you’re selling a $500,000 home or a $15 million estate.

Are you in the sales or service business?

Which brings me to perhaps the most insightful thing Oxley shared during our conversation.

She told me about a seller who once called asking for a referral because they assumed her firm wouldn’t be interested in a lower-priced ($1 million) property.

The experience forced her team to ask a difficult question: “Were we in the business of luxury sales or luxury service?”

Then she answered it herself. “Suffice to say, I always want to be in the business of luxury service.”

That’s a profound distinction. Because luxury isn’t a price point. It’s a standard.

The best brands in our industry aren’t built around the homes they sell. They’re built around the experience they consistently deliver. Consumers may remember the property, but they will definitely remember the service. And that’s why some businesses continue to grow regardless of market conditions, while others constantly chase the next transaction.

One final story from Oxley perfectly illustrates the point.

During a listing presentation, a seller asked a question she couldn’t answer. Many agents would have improvised (some did). Many would have guessed (some did). Many would have tried to sound smart (some did).

Instead, she said something remarkably simple: “Honestly, I don’t know.”

She promised to research the answer and follow up. She won the listing.

The other agents attempted to answer the question. The seller later revealed it had been a test. The question was intentionally designed to see who would admit they didn’t know.

The client wasn’t evaluating knowledge. He was evaluating trust. And that’s ultimately the lesson, not just for luxury real estate, but for leadership itself.

The industry spends too much time teaching agents how to appear successful and not enough time teaching them how to become trustworthy.

Trust is built through expertise. Trust is reinforced through systems. Trust is demonstrated through honesty. And trust cannot be faked. Neither can mastery. That’s why the best listings are years in the making.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems and author of Raving Referrals for Real Estate Agents. Connect with him on LinkedIn or Instagram.