Stop chasing agents and start attracting and selecting them instead, coach Verl Workman writes. Provide solutions that make your value proposition irresistible.

If you ask most brokers or team leaders where their business is failing, they’ll point to recruiting.

They’re making the calls.

They’re setting the meetings.

They’re doing the “work.”

And yet, they’re still stuck.

When something isn’t working, the average person’s default setting is to do more of it. In recruiting, “more” effort doesn’t fix a broken model — it just exposes it to more people. The breakdown isn’t happening in the middle of your meeting; it happened before you even picked up the phone.

You’re treating recruiting like a volume game. I’m here to tell you that’s a loser’s strategy. If you want to stop chasing agents and start attracting talent, you have to stop “recruiting” and start selecting.

Stop pitching. Start solving

Most recruiting sounds exactly the same: “Here’s our split. Here’s our tech. Here’s why we’re ‘different.’” Guess what? Every other broker in town is saying the exact same thing. To an experienced agent, you sound like white noise. They don’t care if you’re “good.” They care if you are relevant. Let me explain.

The elite leaders — the ones building massive, profitable teams — don’t give presentations. They conduct exploratory sessions. If you’re doing more talking than listening in a recruiting meeting, you’ve already lost. Your job isn’t to explain what you have; it’s to uncover what they are missing.

The riches are in the niches (even in talent)

The biggest mistake I see is the “safety trap.” You want to help the brand-new agent, but you also want the $20 million producer. You want the team player, but you’ll take the lone wolf.

By trying to be everything to everyone, you are nothing to the people who actually matter.

Broad is “safe,” but broad is boring. High-level agents don’t want a “safe” leader; they want a specialist. They need to know that you understand their specific ceiling.

Are they drowning in paperwork?

Have they hit a production plateau?

Do they feel chaos and the inability to delegate?

If they stop working, will their business stop?

Is their business actually just a high-paying, high-stress job?

If your message doesn’t hit one of those nerves immediately, you aren’t a leader — you’re just another person with a desk for rent.

Features tell, benefits sell, outcomes dominate

Stop leading with your tech stack. No one ever moved companies because they loved a CRM. They move because of transformation.

The question sitting underneath every conversation is: “What changes for me if I say yes?” If you can’t answer that in one sentence, you aren’t ready to recruit or attract talent of any value.

If the conversation becomes polite but not engaged, it’s because you failed to connect your systems to their survival. You’re selling features (splits/tech) when you should be selling outcomes (time back/wealth building/legacy).

Selection over convincing

The best recruiting conversations feel slower. They’re fueled by curiosity, not desperation.

“What are you trying to build that your current environment won’t allow?”

“What part of your business is currently stealing your life?”

“What does a ‘ win’ look like for you in 2027?”

When you ask those questions, the tone changes. You aren’t convincing someone to move; you’re determining if they are qualified to join your mission.

Clarity is the multiplier

Recruiting feels like chasing because you aren’t clear on who you’re best for. When you get clear, the wrong agents filter themselves out, and the right ones engage at lightning speed.

Stop trying to get in front of more people. Start getting more relevant to the right people.

True leadership isn’t about how many agents you have; it’s about how much production and profit those agents generate. If your recruiting is unpredictable, it’s because your recruiting efforts are unpredictable and your ability to serve instead of sell is cloudy.

Start meeting agents where they are, and become the solution they’re not getting from their leaders. When you show up like that, your value becomes unmistakable.

The choice is simple: You can keep begging for agents, or you can build a business so valuable that the right people demand to be a part of it. Which one are you building today?