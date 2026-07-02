The company is calling it the largest technology deployment in residential real estate history and framing its expanding data trove as a competitive edge.

Compass is pushing its technology stack into the brokerages it absorbed from Anywhere Real Estate, announcing Thursday that brokerage agents at @properties, Coldwell Banker Realty, Corcoran and Sotheby’s International Realty will begin gaining access this summer to Home Platform, the company’s AI-powered operating system for agents.

For the newly added brands, the software carries the “Home Platform” name, the company said, with a rollout across its franchise network slated for next year.

Compass billed the move as the largest technology deployment in the history of residential real estate. It’s another signal of how the company plans to unify the roughly 340,000-agent megabrokerage it created when it closed its $1.6 billion acquisition of Anywhere in January.

The Home Platform bundles tools Compass has built over the past decade into a single workflow, the company said, spanning comparative market analyses, shared buyer “Collections,” pre-listing “Buyer Demand” pricing intelligence, reverse prospecting, an agent-to-agent search network, a marketing center, a live listing-performance dashboard and a unified client workspace.

Fronting the announcement were co-founder Ori Allon and Rory Golod, president of growth.

Allon said that widely available AI models are only as valuable as the data behind them and that Compass’s “vast, proprietary data” creates an advantage rivals can’t replicate. Golod called the platform the company’s “single most important innovation.”

Compass repeatedly cast its growing pool of exclusive inventory and agent-client interactions as a structural advantage over competitors that lean on public data.

That advantage is being challenged on multiple fronts.

Compass is battling the Northwest MLS in Washington, has squared off against Zillow and Chicago’s MRED in a federal antitrust lawsuit that had a consequential in-person hearing this week, and on Tuesday, drew a letter from a coalition of consumer and fair-housing groups urging the FTC and DOJ to investigate its private-listing expansion.

Inman also confirmed reports last month that New York Attorney General Letitia James opened an antitrust inquiry into Compass.

Critics contend that walling off inventory reduces transparency and disadvantages buyers and smaller brokerages. Compass counters that sellers deserve control over how their homes are marketed.

For the tens of thousands of Coldwell Banker, Corcoran and Sotheby’s agents about to be onboarded, the nearer-term question is narrower: Will a platform built for Compass agents land as an upgrade or as the first real taste of what the merger means for their day-to-day?

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