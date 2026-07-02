Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.
P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.
Compass sued by homebuyers over $475 transaction fee
Compass Florida is facing a proposed class action lawsuit in Palm Beach County over a $475 transaction fee that homebuyers say was improperly added.
We can’t be bought, and we won’t be bullied
Inman does not work for the biggest brokerages, the loudest portal or whoever is writing the largest check this quarter. We work for the agents and brokers.
I asked AI how to dominate a geographic farm. Its simple answer surprised me
No shortcuts. No complicated funnels. Jimmy Burgess shares your no-fuss guide to becoming the most visible, valuable and trusted person in a specific area.
REMAX president joins ARA board as association lands major franchise partner
REMAX president Chris Lim joins the ARA board as the agent-first trade group lands its first major franchise partner and offers free first-year memberships to all U.S. REMAX agents.
Europe just connected real estate listings directly to ChatGPT, Claude
Troy Palmquist talks to Philippe Wellens, co-founder and CEO at Kleio, about what AI access to listings means for agents and their clients.