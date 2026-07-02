Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Compass Florida is facing a proposed class action lawsuit in Palm Beach County over a $475 transaction fee that homebuyers say was improperly added.

Inman does not work for the biggest brokerages, the loudest portal or whoever is writing the largest check this quarter. We work for the agents and brokers.

No shortcuts. No complicated funnels. Jimmy Burgess shares your no-fuss guide to becoming the most visible, valuable and trusted person in a specific area.

REMAX president Chris Lim joins the ARA board as the agent-first trade group lands its first major franchise partner and offers free first-year memberships to all U.S. REMAX agents.

Troy Palmquist talks to Philippe Wellens, co-founder and CEO at Kleio, about what AI access to listings means for agents and their clients.

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