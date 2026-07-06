A new CMLS CEO, team moves at Engel & Völkers and Coldwell Banker, and fresh office launches from The Agency and Premier Sotheby’s headline this week’s industry moves.

Brokerages and industry organizations announced a wave of leadership changes and expansions in recent weeks, from a new trade group CEO to fresh office openings on two continents.

Here are the details:

Council of Multiple Listing Services

The Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) has named Jessica Edgerton as its next chief executive officer, effective July 1. Edgerton spent five years as legal counsel for the National Association of Realtors before joining Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), where she served as chief legal officer for nine years. At LeadingRE, she supported a global network of more than 500 brokerages across 70 countries, according to CMLS.

“Jessica brings the vision, credibility and collaborative leadership CMLS needs for this important moment,” said Nicole Jensen, 2026 chair of CMLS and CEO of realMLS. “She understands the essential role MLSs play in creating access to trusted real estate information, supporting informed decisions and helping the market work for consumers and professionals.”

Coldwell Banker Realty

The Edie Israel Team has left Keller Williams Realty for Coldwell Banker Realty. The team, ranked the No. 1-selling real estate team in Yorba Linda, California, reports nearly $80 million in annual sales volume, serving Yorba Linda, Anaheim Hills, Placentia, North Tustin and surrounding Orange County communities, according to the brokerage. The team is led by Edie Israel alongside business partners Jim Allen and John Israel.

Engel & Völkers

Top-producing agents Nicholas Eklund and Joanie Heighes have returned to Engel & Völkers to launch a new shop serving Florida’s First Coast, marking the brand’s first direct franchise in the state. The pair previously held Private Office advisor status, the brand’s highest distinction, before their shop transitioned to Christie’s International Real Estate. Their team has ranked among the top five agents out of more than 12,000 in Jacksonville, according to the company.

“Welcoming Nicholas and Joanie back to the Engel & Völkers brand is a powerful testament to the strength of our network and the collaborative community we’ve built,” said Stuart Siegel, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has named Janelle Duncan managing broker of its Lakewood Ranch, Florida, office. Duncan brings more than two decades of experience in brokerage ownership, luxury residential sales and operational leadership, according to the brokerage.

“Janelle brings a unique combination of brokerage leadership, operational excellence and firsthand sales experience that will serve our advisors and customers exceptionally well,” said Jackie Thiel, president of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The brokerage has also opened an office in Hendersonville, North Carolina, expanding its presence in the western part of the state. Beatrix Masotti, managing broker of the brokerage’s Asheville office, will oversee the new location.

“We’ve watched Hendersonville emerge as a destination that appeals to a wide range of luxury buyers,” Masotti said. “Its walkable downtown, thriving food and beverage scene, outdoor recreation and proximity to Asheville create a lifestyle that resonates with today’s clients.”

Real

Real has added JPAR Real Estate founder JP Piccinini as a growth leader, working alongside Chief Growth Officer Jason Cassity to support agents, teams and brokerage leaders across the network. Piccinini founded JPAR in 2011; the brokerage grew to about 4,000 agents across 22 states and generated more than $5 billion in annual sales volume, according to the company.

“I’ve spent my entire real estate career helping agents grow,” Piccinini said. “I’ve always believed success is about more than production. It’s about building a business that creates freedom, stability and long-term wealth.”

The Agency

The Agency has opened its first office in Belize, expanding the brokerage’s Central America presence alongside existing offices in Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The Agency Belize will be led by managing partners Dean Astren and Kim Astren. Dean Astren brings more than 27 years of experience in engineering, construction and development, and Kim Astren is a top producer across the Caribbean and Central America, according to the company. The Agency has grown to more than 180 offices across 17 countries.

“Belize is a market that the world is just beginning to pay attention to, and the timing couldn’t be better,” said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency.

Email Jessi Healey