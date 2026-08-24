What if the best referral system for your real estate business had nothing to do with asking for referrals?

In this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson sit down with Greg Roeder, founder and principal broker of Selling Fort Collins with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, to break down the relationship-driven system that helped him grow from $15 million in solo sales volume in 2023 to $40 million in 2025.

Roeder shares how client events, niche content, genuine relationships and consistent follow-up turned his existing network into a powerful source of repeat and referral business. The best part? His strategy starts with something most agents overlook: doing more of what actually brings you joy.

Highlights

Instead of chasing leads, Roeder creates opportunities for genuine connection through events built around things he actually enjoys, including pickleball leagues, sauna and cold plunge gatherings. Those relationships are then reinforced through targeted content designed specifically for his dream clients.

They discuss:

The referral system behind Roeder’s rapid business growth

Why client events should start with what brings you joy

How to turn relationships into repeat and referral business

Roeder’s three M’s for building a seven-figure real estate practice

Why consistent, niche content helps establish you as the agent of choice

Roeder reveals that 100 percent of his business over the past three years has come from repeat clients, referrals or people connected to previous clients. His approach isn’t complicated, but it does require consistency.

If you’re tired of constantly chasing your next lead, this episode offers a different way to build a real estate business around relationships, trust and a real estate referral system designed for long-term growth.

Connect with Greg Roeder on LinkedIn and Facebook. Learn more about Selling Fort Collins on Facebook, Instagram and online at sellingfortcollins.com.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week. Listen on Apple or Spotify.

James Dwiggins is the president of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the president of strategy at NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

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The views and opinions expressed on Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered are those of the hosts and guests in their personal capacities and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of AGNT, Inc., eXp Realty, LLC, NextHome, Inc., or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, or directors.