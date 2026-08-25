Find out how Arizona agent Jessie Vukobratovich learned to connect with leads on social media and have more local conversations.

Most agents I talk to don’t have a lead problem. They have a positioning problem.

They’re active online, but interchangeable: the same market stat everyone else is posting that week, listing photos with no context, a caption that says “DM me if you’re thinking of buying or selling.” Different headshot, same agent.

I used to be one of them. It took years to find what actually turns a follower into a client. Once I did, my last 12 transactions came from social media and inbound leads, all of them, with zero cold calls.

Along the way, I built more than 30,000 real local followers and collected over 900 local emails, not from a giveaway, but from structured local conversations that stacked on top of my sphere of influence rather than replacing it.

Here’s the framework and how to start using it this week.

Invisible, generic or authority

There are only three types of agents online:

  • Invisible agents post inconsistently and are easy to forget.
  • Generic agents are active but interchangeable: They post what everyone else posts and try to appeal to everyone.
  • Authority agents are specific, local and memorable. They own one lane and repeat it.

Activity feels productive. Recognition builds business. Most agents are optimizing for the wrong one.

Describe less, interpret more

Generic content describes what exists. Authority content interprets what it means to the person reading it.

“Gilbert has great schools” describes. “If schools are your top priority, here’s what parents don’t realize” interprets. “3 bed, 2 bath, great backyard” describes. “If you have two dogs and want space without HOA restrictions, this fits” interprets.

Buyers don’t choose the loudest agent. They choose the one who makes them feel understood.

Pick a lane, then pass the depth test

Choose one lane before adding a second:

  • Local insight (what’s changing in the next six to 12 months that locals haven’t processed yet)
  • Market interpretation (what today’s numbers actually mean for buyers and sellers)
  • Lifestyle tradeoffs (who an area is right for, and who it isn’t)

Then test yourself. Could you talk for 30 minutes about one intersection or pocket in your market? Schools, commute patterns, retail pipeline, buyer type, price pressure. If not, someone else in your market can, and they’ll own that positioning instead of you.

Depth times consistency, on repeat

Depth without consistency gets forgotten. Consistency without depth gets you labeled generic. Compounding takes time: Month 1 is slow, Month 3 you’re recognizable, Month 6 you’re referenced, Month 12 you’re the default. The first 30 days feel like nothing is happening. Stay in the lane anyway.

Every post I write follows the same structure: a hook for attention, context for grounding, interpretation for clarity, a tradeoff for honesty and a call to action for direction. In practice, that’s three to four posts a week, about an hour of batched filming and a repeatable rotation: a local update, a tradeoff breakdown, a market interpretation.

Track conversations, not likes

The metric I actually watch is conversations per month: someone asking a question, sharing context or revealing intent in my DMs. A like doesn’t count. “Nice post!” doesn’t count. Some of my highest converting posts had low views and light engagement. They still led to closings, because the right person, not the most people, was watching.

What it actually builds

When someone has watched 10 of your videos before they message you, trust is already built. Objections shrink. Conversations move faster. You skip a large share of the normal sales process before it even starts.

That’s the real shift. Not more content or more hours. A specific, defensible lane that you occupy so consistently that eventually, in your city, you’re the one people think of first.

Jessie Vukobratovich is a real estate agent with Real Broker. Get connected on Instagram or TikTok.

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