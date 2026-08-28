After three years at the helm, Alex Vidal is no longer at ERA Real Estate. A Compass International Holdings spokesperson declined to share any further details on Vidal’s exit.

Taking his place is Frank Malpica, a 15-year ERA brokerage veteran who’s held positions at almost every level of the firm, from marketing and product development all the way to business development and franchise growth.

Most recently, he led ERA’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, helping the brand expand its reach domestically and internationally. Before real estate, Malpica spearheaded B2B and B2C strategies for retail giants like LG Electronics and Goen Technologies.

“I am honored to lead a brand that has been such an important part of my professional journey,” he said in a prepared statement. “ERA’s success has always been rooted in its people, its culture and its commitment to helping real estate entrepreneurs thrive.”

“We have tremendous momentum today, and I look forward to working alongside our affiliated brokers, agents and employees to continue delivering the innovation, support and opportunities that fuel their growth and success,” he added.

Compass International Holdings Brands President and CEO Liz Gehringer said she was excited for Malpica to take the president’s seat, noting his “people-first leadership style” and “passion for the brand.”

“Frank is a growth leader who understands ERA from the inside out,” she said. “He has spent nearly two decades helping shape the ERA brand’s evolution, building meaningful relationships across the network and driving value for our real estate professionals.”

The Compass International Holdings leader also thanked Vidal for his service and leadership since 2023, when longtime then-Anywhere leader Sherry Chris retired from her roles at ERA and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Vidal’s appointment made history, with him becoming the first Hispanic brand president of any major real estate brand.

“We are grateful to Alex Vidal for his leadership and many contributions to ERA,” she said. “During his tenure, he helped strengthen our brand, champion innovation across the network and position ERA for continued growth. We wish him every success in his next chapter.”

This news comes alongside a number of operational changes at Compass International Holdings, as the holdings company works to streamline the leadership and technology strategies among its nine brands.

Email Marian McPherson