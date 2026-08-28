Real REMAX Group is halting investment in the growth of the Motto Mortgage franchise network and shifting its strategy to a single platform.

The newly formed Real REMAX Group is pulling back from Motto Mortgage just days after completing its major $880 million merger, halting sales of new franchises and giving existing franchisees the option to exit their agreements as the company consolidates its mortgage operations.

Real REMAX Group is shifting its mortgage strategy toward a single platform serving its broader agent community, HousingWire first reported Thursday. Existing Motto franchisees can mutually terminate their agreements, while those that remain will continue to receive support under their existing contracts, according to the report.

The move marks a notable shift from what REMAX told Motto franchisees when the merger was announced in April. In communications filed with the SEC, the company said the Motto Mortgage brand would remain intact and continue operating as a dedicated franchise model, while existing agreements and support from Motto headquarters would remain unchanged.

Inman has reached out to Real REMAX Group for comment and additional details on the shift.

Public filings show the mortgage franchise network was already contracting significantly before the Real-REMAX deal closed. At the end of June, REMAX reported 149 open Motto Mortgage offices, down 32 percent from a year earlier. During the first two quarters of 2026, the company terminated approximately 22 Motto franchisees that were either receiving “significant financial relief” or were otherwise underperforming operationally, according to its second-quarter 10-Q.

Fifteen Motto offices were still receiving short-term financial relief as of June 30, meaning they were temporarily either not being billed or REMAX was not recognizing associated revenue from them. A year earlier, 59 offices were receiving such assistance.

The retrenchment began even earlier. During the fourth quarter of 2025, REMAX terminated approximately 80 Motto franchisees receiving significant financial relief or otherwise underperforming. Nineteen offices were still receiving short-term assistance at the end of that year, down from 53 at the end of 2024 and 56 at the end of 2023.

The shift also comes with a change in leadership for Real REMAX’s mortgage business. Vic Lombardo, who had led REMAX’s mortgage services operation, stepped down following the merger, and Kate Gurevich, CEO of One Real Mortgage, has taken over the role, HousingWire also reported.

The change follows a broader leadership reshuffling surrounding the merger, including the departures of REMAX President and Chief Growth Officer Chris Lim and strategy executive Travis Saxton, while former REMAX CEO Erik Carlson moved to the combined company’s board.

Real REMAX Group did not immediately respond to questions Friday morning about whether outstanding amounts owed by Motto franchisees are being forgiven as part of the transition, what financial terms are being offered to franchisees that terminate their agreements, or whether current franchisees are receiving other forms of compensation.

Are you a current or former Motto Mortgage franchisee with information about these changes? Reach out to Inman reporter AJ LaTrace.