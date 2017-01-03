Industry News

Notorious ROB’s 7 predictions for 2017: The boy bands edition

Your crystal ball for the coming year, courtesy of an industry wise guy
Published 2 hours ago
Robert Hahn
by
  • Housing prices will fall, but the inventory crisis will finally end.
  • Realogy will launch low-cost brokerage and franchise options.
  • Zillow will beat Upstream at its upstream game.
  • Opendoor will become the most important company in real estate.
  • Brokerages will begin to promote younger executives.
  • NAR will do something about subpar agents and will name a female successor to CEO Dale Stinton.

Last year, despite my predictions being mostly wrong, no one got a refund from Inman. Let’s get into 2017 predictions sure to be wrong, or your money back! ...

Article image credited to vetre / Shutterstock.com

