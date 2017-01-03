Last year, despite my predictions being mostly wrong, no one got a refund from Inman. Let’s get into 2017 predictions sure to be wrong, or your money back! ...
- Housing prices will fall, but the inventory crisis will finally end.
- Realogy will launch low-cost brokerage and franchise options.
- Zillow will beat Upstream at its upstream game.
- Opendoor will become the most important company in real estate.
- Brokerages will begin to promote younger executives.
- NAR will do something about subpar agents and will name a female successor to CEO Dale Stinton.
Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot
Comments