Can real estate brokerages replace offices with Facebook?

The virtually-run Boco Realty has launched in Colorado and plans to soon open offices in 4 other states
Published 2 hours ago
Teke Wiggin
by Staff Writer
  • Workplace, Facebook’s business-communication platform, may have made virtual offices possible for more brokerages.
  • Boco Realty -- which claims to be the first to use Workplace in place of a physical office -- underlines the growing momentum of virtual-office brokerages.
  • Skeptics of virtual brokerages say that agent supervision can be questionable, but supporters argue that they can improve training and collaboration.

Can brokerages replace offices with Facebook? Ross Hair is betting on it. The founder of two real estate marketing training programs, Hair recently launched Boco Realty, a virtual brokerage that will use Facebook's new business-communication platform, Workplace, as a substitute for a physical workspace ...

Article image credited to Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

