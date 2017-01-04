Can brokerages replace offices with Facebook? Ross Hair is betting on it. The founder of two real estate marketing training programs, Hair recently launched Boco Realty, a virtual brokerage that will use Facebook's new business-communication platform, Workplace, as a substitute for a physical workspace ...
- Workplace, Facebook’s business-communication platform, may have made virtual offices possible for more brokerages.
- Boco Realty -- which claims to be the first to use Workplace in place of a physical office -- underlines the growing momentum of virtual-office brokerages.
- Skeptics of virtual brokerages say that agent supervision can be questionable, but supporters argue that they can improve training and collaboration.
