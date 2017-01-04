Apartment Ocean Chatbot
Why Apartment Ocean could lead the real estate chat bot wave

Chatty tool shines with human-like dialogue, simplicity and customization potential
Craig C. Rowe
by Staff Writer
  • Apartment Ocean's Chatbot installs with two lines of code, engages real estate leads and captures their information.
  • Users will soon be able to customize questions for the bot.
  • Agents should roll out as many website lead capture efficiencies as possible; bots offer tremendous value to real estate professionals who proactively manage and market their website.
Article image credited to Magr / Shutterstock.com

