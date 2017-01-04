Apartment Ocean's Chatbot installs with two lines of code, engages real estate leads and captures their information. ...
- Users will soon be able to customize questions for the bot.
- Agents should roll out as many website lead capture efficiencies as possible; bots offer tremendous value to real estate professionals who proactively manage and market their website.
