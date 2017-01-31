The consumer website that My Florida Regional MLS (MFRMLS) told us about in December has gone live.

“By giving its user interface a facelift and adding a predictive analytics tool from tech company TLCengine, the multiple listing service hopes to not only attract consumers to its site, but encourage them to stay and contact the MLS’s agent subscribers, thereby fostering more agent business,” we wrote a month ago.

“With the TLCengine, that’s just something you don’t find anywhere else. I think people will really be drawn to it,” MFRMLS CEO Merri Jo Cowen told Inman.

Other attributes of the new site include:

Advanced MLS search filters

Down Payment Resource, a tool that flags listings that might be eligible for down payment assistance

A section that features content on communities and lifestyles in Florida

An agent directory with profiles

The ability for agents to see their clients’ saved properties and search history

Personal agent URLs, which agents can turn into their own internet data exchange (IDX) site

Learn more about what the consumer website includes by reading our December story, and see below for website screenshots that MFMLS shared with Inman in December.

