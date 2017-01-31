MLS & Associations

Live: The ‘portal like’ consumer experience from Florida’s largest MLS

New listing site features unique predictive analytics tool that generates true cost of living
Published 2 hours ago
Andrea V. Brambila
by Staff Writer
  • One of the largest MLS's in the country, My Florida Regional MLS, launched its revamped consumer site with the aim of delivering leads to its agents.

Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot

The consumer website that My Florida Regional MLS (MFRMLS) told us about in December has gone live.

“By giving its user interface a facelift and adding a predictive analytics tool from tech company TLCengine, the multiple listing service hopes to not only attract consumers to its site, but encourage them to stay and contact the MLS’s agent subscribers, thereby fostering more agent business,” we wrote a month ago.

Merri Jo Cowen

Merri Jo Cowen

“With the TLCengine, that’s just something you don’t find anywhere else. I think people will really be drawn to it,” MFRMLS CEO Merri Jo Cowen told Inman.

Other attributes of the new site include:

  • Advanced MLS search filters
  • Down Payment Resource, a tool that flags listings that might be eligible for down payment assistance
  • A section that features content on communities and lifestyles in Florida
  • An agent directory with profiles
  • The ability for agents to see their clients’ saved properties and search history
  • Personal agent URLs, which agents can turn into their own internet data exchange (IDX) site

Learn more about what the consumer website includes by reading our December story, and see below for website screenshots that MFMLS shared with Inman in December.

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook! | Follow me on Twitter!

Article image credited to GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

Comments