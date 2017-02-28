Overview

Real estate agents want their happily ever after: a post-career life with the stability that a bucket of money or residual income can bring. The road to a secure future isn't clearly marked in real estate, the paths at agents’ disposal more like winding capillaries -- a set of sprawled options realized through careful planning, the earlier the better.With no one-size-fits-all solution, and uncertainty around what brokerages can and will provide, respondents to Inman’s survey for our Special Report on agents’ retirement plans shared their unique methods for valuing their businesses, creating a succession plan and implementing systems that take the long haul into account.* Timing is important Business is getting harder to predict, said one Washington, D.C., agent: “I’m working on it but not sure what the business will be like 10 years from now.”“The business is changing and if low inventory remains, selling a database will get harder and harder,” said an experi...