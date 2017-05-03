Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Promo is marketing platform for making short, shareable video promotions. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile-optimized Ideal for: All agents and teams looking to start or enhance video marketing Top selling points Ease of use Quick turnaround Many included real estate-related videos Top concerns Cost: The lowest level plan is $49/month and provides only one video. What you should know Promo uses a large library of stock footage to create video promotions in only a couple of minutes. After signing up for a trial, I made my first one in about three minutes. It might have been faster if not for the slow coffee shop Wi-Fi. I think these types of brief videos are ideal tools for online advertising campaigns and general social media content. If you look around today, you'll notice that short video and text animation based slide shows a...