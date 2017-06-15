Most real estate leadership positions have some sort of shelf-life; re-entry into production is a somewhat common occurrence, and my story is no different. The overall plan My 2017 relaunch mission is to take my business from $0 to $10 million in 10 months (by the end of the year). My plan, not surprisingly, is based primarily on the basics, best practices, authenticity (doing what I like and am good at), top sphere, agent referrals and the right Facebook presence. I figure if anyone can do this, one of the top new agent coaches in the country can. My previous life My 18-year real estate career path macro progression looks something like this: solo to team to bigger team to a leadership position to sabbatical and back to solo. The sabbatical was 2016 (more on that later). The “back to solo” was a February 2017 decision. $0 to $10 million in 10 months -- this is my 2017 relaunch back into real estate production. Why $10 million? Because $6 million was a no-brainer, $8 m...
- When seasoned real estate agents relaunch their careers, they must find clarity, carefully plan their launch and employ best practices.
The real estate event of the summer
Connect with other top producing agents at Connect SF, Aug 7-11, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
Why SEO isn't always the answer
5 characteristics of agents who are happy in the middle
Coffee is for closers: 26 takeaways from 3 sophomore agents
Bridge-building and the psychology of sales