Top 10 posts from last week

Top story of the week:
1. Amazon poised to debut real estate referral service
Amazon appears to be preparing to offer consumers the option to hire real estate agents through its professional services marketplace, likely in exchange for referral fees. The service would mark the entry of yet another internet behemoth into the real estate marketing space, joining Facebook and Google as a potential source of business for agents.
Also most read:
2. Biggest TRID headache for agents has (hopefully) disappeared
3. 7 reasons instant home purchase offers aren’t good for sellers
4. Generosity breeds loyalty: Meet the agent whose clients come to her
5. Sindeo back in mortgage business after acquisition
6. Are you leveraging your CRM to its maximum potential?
7. ‘Invasion of Privacy’ is a listing video unlike you’ve ever seen
8. Employee death prompts drive focused campaign at Northstar MLS
9. Zillow Group leads $10M funding round for home design app Hutch
10. 17+ must-reads for brand new real estate agents
Comments
