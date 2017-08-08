Evergreen content is one of the most defensible forms of digital marketing available in the real estate industry. An upfront investment of time and creativity can pay dividends for years if it’s done properly.

First of all, let’s define evergreen content.

In the simplest form, evergreen content is content produced that doesn’t have an expiration date. Because of this, it can be extremely beneficial for your business in search engines.

Content that addresses buyer and seller questions that come up repeatedly is likely evergreen.

If you’ve been asked a question in the past that you’re still being asked today — and feel confident you’ll continue to get asked in the future — creating an article or video on that topic will always be fresh.

When you’re creating a topic list or idea list of blogs or videos, keep these common questions in mind.

If you really want to see the benefits of content creation, try writing on topics that aren’t yet answered properly in search engines. If you notice that no one has written an in-depth article on a certain aspect of your community, take the time to write the piece you’d click on.

Watch the video above for more advice on how to create evergreen content for your real estate business.

Justin Kerby is the founder of Cave Social. You can follow him on Twitter @CaveJustin or connect with him on Facebook.