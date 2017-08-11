Ace your listing presentations with Haiku Deck

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Haiku Deck is a web-based marketing and presentation tool. Platforms: Browser; iOS app Ideal for: All agents who make listing presentations Top selling points Cloud-based and app access Attractive, simple templates Easy template adjustment Provides image ideas based on text Shareable Top concerns Established PowerPointers may have an issue switching from a text-heavy tool to a more visual environment. What you should know The perpetual effort to hone your listing presentation should include looking for more effective tools to deliver it. Haiku Deck should be on your radar. The web-based presentation tool has an iOS companion app, best used on the iPad. However, all presentations can be viewed online and look great on any device. The emphasis here is on visual story telling, which is always better than pushing a wall of text (bullets) in ...