How honest communication builds rapport with clients

Walking into a meeting with a client who has different expectations and conflicting opinions is a nightmare for any real estate agent. How can we identify those situations quickly? What part does empathy play in securing that sale?

Apply business skills personally

Knowing the basics of communication theory is a key skill, not just for real estate, but for any professional or personal aspirations as well.

If you don’t express what you’re thinking correctly, then you risk forming the wrong relationships or being misunderstood. Avoid these situations by building trust and rapport.

By engaging in thoughtful probing and active listening, you engage with the people you are speaking to, and they know they can trust you from that point on.

In this clip, Dr. Debra Dupree explains the benefits of using open-ended questions as part of a probing dialogue to instill confidence and trust.

“In communication, it’s really more about listening than it is about speaking.” – Dr. Debra Dupree

How to communicate

To build good rapport, focus on listening rather than speaking in your communication. Always pay attention to body language as it can sometimes speak louder than words.

Use open-ended questions — that way you can identify what the client’s goals and expectations are and whether they match yours.

For a real estate agent, this is especially important, seeing as we are a part of what can sometimes be a turning point in a person’s life.

Your listening skills will be put to the test with every client you meet — and you need to be ready. Keeping communication open and honest leads to easier deals, and ultimately, to a more pleasant experience for both the client and the agent.

Watch the full episode above to see the insights we shared on:

Applying communication theory to cold calling

Breathing techniques for increased rationality

The importance of the B.E.A.C.H. acronym

Honoring the other rather than demeaning yourself as a winning tactic

Overcoming the fear of rejection

Silence as a powerful negotiation tool

“The power of connection is so critical and so essential. Who would you rather do business with — somebody you know or somebody who’s just called you?” – Dr. Debra Dupree

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.