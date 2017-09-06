Why hustle is the key to growing your real estate business

How do you keep your motivation in check and make sure you’re always on top of your business? Ryan Stewman explains how to use your hustle to grow your real estate business.

In this clip from, Stewman talks about how he learned to make more money from the money he already has.

“Sarcasm is a snippet of the truth buried in comedy.” – Ryan Stewman

Overcome fear

Business rewards people who make mistakes.

People don’t want you. If you want to aggressively expand your real estate business, sell the house.

Have clear goals

Take any opportunity you can find to grow and expand your business.

Think about how you can present yourself to your audience — normally authenticity and honesty are your best tactics.

Facebook will help you reach a lot of people, however, you need to prove your value and show your members of your audience why they need you to help them.

Find what makes you unique, and cash in on it to get those deals.

Should you just leave your money sitting in your bank account? No, don’t let your money lay around — put it to work and check your accounts daily.

Consider all your investment opportunities. And remember that even if it looks as though they won’t get you anywhere, they’ll pay off sooner or later.

Watch the full show above for more on:

Building a debt-free business

How to keep the hustle going

Proving your value to your market by selling a house

Assets you can acquire that will grow your profit

The importance of honesty and authenticity

Tactics for growing your business through Facebook

How is sarcasm useful in business

“I’ve seen worst case scenarios, so nothing out here really scares me.” – Ryan Stewman

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.