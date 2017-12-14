How accurate is your home design horoscope?

Many people have used their horoscope to guide career choices, find the most compatible partner and even choose what hairstyle to wear next (thanks, Cosmo). So why not use the zodiac to help decide which home style and decor best suits you?

According to Zillow, air signs (Aquarius, Libra, Gemini) should choose spaces with open floor plans and soft color palettes, while fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) should craft a home that allows them to fully explore their boundless energy.

Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) would do well to create rooms that establish a sense of stability and warmth, and water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) should have a space that enables them to connect with the deep well of emotions that guide them.

Find your zodiac sign below, and let us know if Zillow’s home design horoscope was a hit or miss for you …

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Aquarians, you’ll likely be inspired to create a peaceful abode that features lush plants and an airy color palette with soft blues, grays and greens.

Feel free to grab a few vintage pieces from the ’60s and ’70s, such as bead curtains and wicker furniture to complete the look.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Oh, Pisces, your emotions run as deep as the ocean, and you feel a close connection to nature — especially anything connected to water. If possible, nab a home on a lakefront or by the beach so you can recharge at any time.

If that’s outside of your budget or you’re sadly landlocked, bring nature indoors with floral arrangements and mini indoor waterfall fixtures, or call on a landscaper to create a small pond in your backyard.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Fiery Aries, you are the ultimate risk-takers, constantly looking for a way to push the boundaries of what’s physically possible.

You should dedicate part of your home to that daredevil persona by creating an indoor rock climbing wall, a private gym where you can practice those new CrossFit moves or an outdoor mini skate park where you can shred in peace.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

The Taurus symbol is a headstrong bull, which can lead people to stereotype Taurians as harsh and stubborn. But that stubbornness is actually the Taurians’ need to create a stable and structured environment where they and their family can feel safe and at peace.

Taurus, turn your basement into a cozy den for friends and family to hang out, and pull in wood finishes and warm colors to mimic your earthy vibe.

Want something a little more upscale? Create an Italian-inspired wine cellar and bar as a private, stress-free place to hang out on Friday nights.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Gemini, learn to harness the power of your two sides to create a space that allows you to be free and focused at the same time. You love to be the social butterfly, so invest in transforming your living room, dining room and outdoor spaces into the ultimate entertaining space.

Arrange your seating in a U-shape or in a circle to boost the feeling of connectivity and encourage conversation. If possible, think about hopping on the blended spaces trend, which allows you to have an even bigger soiree by connecting your outdoor deck or backyard with a sliding glass door or retractable wall.

If you start to feel a little distracted, prepare a more private space for holding one-on-one conversations.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Cancers are the nurturers of the zodiac, and what better way to show people you care than whipping up their favorite dish? So, Cancer, make sure your kitchen is the perfect space to craft yummy treats for birthdays, prepare savory soups for when someone is sick, or cook up your signature dish for the company potluck.

Luckily, kitchen islands are still in vogue for 2018, so put one in your kitchen so you can cook and lend a sympathetic ear at the same time. No room for an island? Choose a home with a kitchen bar or a breakfast nook.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Leos, you are the leaders of your pack, and you love to bring people together. You would do well to invest in making your house the ultimate den for entertaining on holidays and other special occasions.

Go all out in your dining room with a grand table that can (literally) seat everyone, and choose an over-the-top fixture, such as a chandelier that makes all of your guests feel like royalty.

Also, make sure you have plenty of guest rooms in case the pride wants to stay the night in.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Virgos are known for their boundless creativity and penchant for examining the smallest details. So, Virgo, take that empty room and turn it into a home office that allows you to perfectly plan your 2018.

Invest in custom pieces so you won’t have to compromise, which we know Virgos don’t always like to do, and so you can tap into your artistic side.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Libras, you are all about balance, so it’s no surprise that you’d want that reflected in your home. You’re likely attracted to the craftsman or bungalow-style home for its symmetry and simplicity — we know you don’t have time for frills.

When it comes to the backyard, you could benefit from a garden, or turning an old shed into a private mini office or sitting room — both of which would be great for allowing you to ponder the issues of the universe.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpios often get a bad rap for being secretive, jealous and brooding, but in reality, they just need space to think and process their emotions.

Scorpios, you should tap into your “dark, secretive side” to create a lush, sensual and mysterious abode that allows you to escape from the craziness of the world.

You might also enjoy older homes with hidden nooks and secret doorways.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Sagittarians, you are the explorers of the zodiac, so you need a home that gives you quick access to the great outdoors.

Choose a home near the woods or a nature reserve, and feel free to tap into your inner frontiersman (or frontiersperson, rather) by investing in a log cabin for weekend and summer getaways.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

“All who wander are not lost,” and that’s certainly true for the nomadic Capricorn. You’re always looking for a new adventure, so settle into a studio apartment or, if you want to own a home, invest in a tiny home that can easily be hitched up and taken to your next destination.

