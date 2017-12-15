When sellers ask: ‘Is your commission negotiable?’

When a homeowner asks: “Is your commission negotiable? Why should I hire you and not Sally-sells-a-lot?” What they’re really asking you to do is show your value. Are you really worth your fee? It's a circular dance of your commission and hirability being questioned by prospective homesellers. You think they are ready to sign with you, but then the attack starts, "I heard that my neighbor only paid ____ (fill in the blank with the last lowball number you've heard) to sell her house. Can you match that?" "Sally Sales-A-Lot said she would only charge me a low fee of ______. Will you lower your commission to that?" Or you may have been asked something different yet it all stems back to one word: value. For whatever reason, the potential homeseller does not understand your value, and therefore, challenges your services and/or your commission. It is at this moment that some real estate agents get frustrated, even downright angry, and elect to pass on the listing or grudgingl...