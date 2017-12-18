Do you have what it takes to be a top performer in 2018?

Would you like for 2018 to be the year that you enter the ranks of top performers? The difference between top performance versus mediocre performance is often quite small. If you’re ready to bridge that gap in 2018, here’s what it'll take: 1. Do you have at least one niche where you are perceived as the expert? Top performers normally have one or two niches where they are the recognized expert. If you haven’t decided upon a niche for your business, do so now. Niches can include geographical areas or market segments such as relocation, probate, estates or new homes. They can also include serving seniors, families, single women, etc. To determine which niche will generate the most return for you, identify which types of sales generated the most income for you in 2017 and niche your business there. 2. Can you accurately price properties without looking at the comparable sales? Because top performers have a deep knowledge of the inventory, they can usually price propert...