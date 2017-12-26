Watch out for these 5 website trends in 2018

There's no crystal ball here (if you know where to find one, I'm all ears). But I've paid close attention to web design and functionality trends this year. Although not all web trends originated or are heavily used in real estate, there are definitely some that I recommend you take into account when sprucing up your website in 2018. Mobile-responsive design It shouldn’t be news to anyone that the number of people searching the web on their mobile phone continues to grow. According to Statista, in 2009 only 0.7 percent of all web pages served were on mobile; fast forward to 2017, and that number is up to 50.3 percent. That’s compared to 35.1 percent in 2015, and 43.6 percent last year. Folks, this trend clearly isn’t going anywhere. Mobile is such a dominant force that Google is unleashing mobile-first indexing, a process that it announced in 2016 and is just now getting ready to release. What that means is Google will index the mobile version of a site first and ...