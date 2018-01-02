Special Report: 2018 real estate industry outlook

Overview

Inventory remains scarce, home prices have the average buyer sweating, a new tax code could cause a stir and politicians are clamoring away in Washington. Yet it’s hard to fret too much when business is booming in what experts are saying could become the longest economic expansion since WWII. As we start a new year, that’s the sentiment shared among many real estate professionals, who overwhelmingly reported optimism (with some notes of caution) for both the 2018 economy and housing market, a new Inman survey reveals. Of the 653 economists, developers, agents and owners who participated in Inman’s annual Industry Outlook survey in December, a vast majority -- more than 71 percent -- stated they were optimistic about the economy going into the new year -- a 1 percent increase from the year prior. “The pent-up desire to spend is again palpable,” commented a New Hampshire broker who reported being “extremely optimistic” about the 2018 housing market, economy and...