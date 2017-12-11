Marking its fourth Golden State market-share grab within the last year, San Francisco-based real estate giant Pacific Union is acquiring a majority stake in Gibson International, a luxury Los Angeles boutique, effective in the first quarter of 2018. Since 2015 Pacific Union has held a controlling 35 percent stake in Gibson, co-founded by Scott Gibson and Pat Heller in 2008 which it has now upped to 55 percent. The firm, due to close around $1 billion in sales this year, has 160 real estate professionals and offices in Brentwood, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades and Marina Del Rey. Gibson International will rebrand as Pacific Union in early 2018 while remaining an independent legal entity in which Pacific Union will be the majority shareholder. Both Gibson and Heller, who own a 23 percent share of the company, will stay on. It’s no secret that California real estate market share is highly coveted; prices are sky-high, inventory is scarce and competition among brokerages lookin...